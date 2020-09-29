I don't want to get your hopes up too high here, but Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's Los Angeles hang is giving me serious April 2020 Quarantine Crew vibes. On Sept. 28, multiple Bachelor Nation fan pages shared a picture of Brown and Cameron enjoying lunch together out in Los Angeles. Also dining with them was Cameron's friend and Quarantine Crew member Jacob "Brown Bear" Laham. Laham confirmed they were all chilling when he posted a selfie with Brown to his Instagram story alongside the caption, “LA Skater girl vibes @hannahbrown.”

As for why they were hanging together in Los Angeles, that's still a pretty big question mark. (I mean, personally, I'd love to believe it's just because Cameron and Brown are madly in love and Laham likes to tag along because they're just such a fun couple to third wheel, but that's neither here nor there.) Per Us Weekly some fans on social media originally thought the gang might have gotten back together to make an appearance on fellow Quarantine Crew member Matt James' upcoming season of The Bachelor. Buuuuuuuuuut, according to Us Weekly, that theory was quickly shut down based on the fact that James has already started filming his season far from Los Angeles in Pennsylvania.

Despite my dreams of this being some sort of romantic reunion, odds are it's not. Both Cameron and Brown have made it abundantly clear that they are very much just friends.

That said, Cameron did leave some hope that maybe things might take a turn for the romantic in the future. "We’re friends... it’s been nice to be able to communicate and be friends again. We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now," Cameron said of his relationship with Brown, per Cosmopolitan, in a video captured by @BachelorTeaSpill in April. "And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now... but yeah, that’s my homie, she’s my friend... But it’s good to be back on good terms. She’s a great person and I’m grateful to be able to call her a friend."

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Did you catch the hopeful part!? He said, "that's what it is right now," as in things may change in the future. And maybe now they're officially changing?! OK, I'm going to stop before I get carried away here.