Just when you thought she was out of shady things to say about her ex-fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss described Peter Weber's "manhood" as... a cauliflower. Actually! During an April 9 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, Sluss was asked which vegetable most accurately represents Weber's manhood. She explained, "The vegetable that represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower, cause it has no taste.” Needless to say, Bristowe burst out laughing the minute Sluss made the hilarious comparison.

The show's host then went on to say what she would have picked for Weber's manhood. "I was thinking more of a limp asparagus but cauliflower wins." Sluss stayed strong with her original answer. "But asparagus is good, though," she retorted. Cauliflower is just bland."

During the same conversation, Sluss dropped a pretty big bombshell about her past with Weber: She claims she had no idea Weber had rekindled his relationship with Madison Prewett until After the Final Rose. “I was sitting backstage hearing that for the first time," she told Bristowe. "He had spoken to my dad before After the Final Rose and my dad was like, ‘Hey, you proposed to her on national television, you broke up with her on national television, just at least allow her this moment in private to hear you’re with someone else,’ and he said he couldn’t answer that. So, I kind of knew. I had a hunch, like maybe something’s going on but I did not know anything."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

This isn't the only thing Sluss was left in the dark about with regards to Weber's relationships with other women while they were together. During a March 10 appearance on Rachel Lindsey and Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Sluss revealed she was totally in the dark about the depth of Weber's relationship with ex Hannah Brown. "I had not seen that episode of them all cozy, cozy up in a couch, him crying and her possibly coming back into the house. I had no idea, like none!" she revealed. "And so, when he brought that up ["that" being talking to Brown to get closure], I'm like, 'Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more?' And that was kind of when that episode was coming out."

Now that Weber has seemingly moved on with Kelley Flanagan, Sluss is just happy she's no longer part of the equation. "When I saw the pictures [of them flirting it up in Chicago], I really wasn't that surprised by it," she told David Spade during her March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show Lights Out. "You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want. And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really... maybe make me as upset if it wasn't for any other circumstance, you know? I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now."

Here's to hoping Sluss keeps the shady comments coming because, TBH, they're the only thing getting me through this quarantine.