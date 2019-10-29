ICYMI: Halsey and Evan Peters began sparking dating rumors when they were spotted flirting and holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain in September 2019. On Oct. 25 and 26, they made their relationship Instagram- and red carpet-official with matching Halloween costumes. For some, it might seem like Halsey has moved on pretty quickly from her previous boyfriend, Yungblud. The last link between them was Halsey's Instagram post for Yungblud's birthday on Aug. 5. According to Cosmopolitan, this abrupt shift led fans to believe the split was due to infidelity. Now, Halsey's clearing the air. Halsey's deleted tweet about breakups let fans know that her split with Yungblud was an amicable one, totally sans cheating.

In the now-deleted Oct. 28 tweet (captured in a screenshot by @HalseyUpdateCAN), Halsey tweeted, "sometimes, people just break up. it doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f*cked up. sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on."

Apart from being an incredibly wise and mature perspective on breakups, Halsey's tweet really seemed like a direct response to not just her split from Yungblud, but also the cheating accusations against her. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Halsey, Yungblud, and Evan Peters for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Why Halsey deleted her tweet is unclear, but she did follow up with the cryptic message "now u know what u know," which remains up on her account. The timing of Halsey's now-deleted tweet is poignant, given her and Peters' red-carpet debut. The two have come a long way from fan whisperings in September about holding hands at an amusement park. They stepped out in matching "resident goth" costumes, with Halsey as Marilyn Manson and Peters as a Juggalo, for Halsey's annual Halloween bash on Oct. 25. They also attended a party for American Horror Story's 100th episode dressed as Sonny and Cher on Oct. 26.

TBH, Halsey and Peters making their relationship debut at an AHS party seems perfect and super on-brand for them. Not only is Halsey a big Halloween fan, but she frequently used to tweet about how attracted she was to Peters in his roles on AHS. In (another) deleted tweet back in November 2013, Halsey tweeted, "Petition for Evan Peters to date me," which just goes to show how powerful manifestation really is. Here's hoping fans get to see a whole lot more from Halsey and Peters, and that Halsey herself gets less hate from fans still mourning her breakup with Yungblud.