If you're a fan of ice cream, then there's a good chance you've downed a pint or two of Halo Top in the past (I know I have). The creamery features a lineup of unique flavors that are hard to resist — and it just added even more delicious options to its roster. In honor of the new year, Halo Top introduced both dairy and non-dairy pints that'll have you frantically searching for a spoon. However, Halo Top's new non-dairy and vegan pint flavors stand out to me the most — because one of them is giving me major Nutella vibes. As someone who loves chocolate-hazelnut everything, that's a very good thing.

If you're also a sucker for Nutella-flavored treats, then you'll be excited about Halo Top's new non-dairy Chocolate Hazelnut pint. The vegan ice cream was announced via press release on Jan. 23 amidst two more new non-dairy and vegan options, and I'm hoping to try it ASAP. Sure, I haven't taken a spoonful yet — and the company itself hasn't specifically related it to Nutella — but its name alone is giving me all of the hazelnut vibes that I crave. According to Halo Top's press release, the chocolate pint features "dreamy hazelnut swirls," and I cannot wait to try it.

Courtesy of Halo Top

The other two non-dairy and vegan pints that Halo Top announced on Jan. 23 include Mint Fudge Cookie and Peanut Butter & Jelly (YUM). Per Halo Top's press release, the Mint Fudge Cookie pint features mint ice cream with fudge swirls and cookie pieces, while the Peanut Butter & Jelly is made with a coconut milk base paired with cannoli bites and strawberry swirls. Each of these vegan options (including Chocolate Hazelnut), are made with coconut milk — so non-dairy dessert lovers can still enjoy a pint of their favorite flavor.

Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top Creamery, talked about the new non-dairy and vegan pints in a press release. He said,

We always want to keep our flavor lineup new and fresh for our fans, so we are excited to launch these new additions to our core dairy and non-dairy sets. The seasonal dairy pints made sense since fans responded so well to them, and we think the new non-dairy flavors could be our best yet!

Courtesy of Halo Top

Non-dairy and vegan flavors aren't the only options that Halo Top introduced for the new year. On Jan. 23, the creamery also announced that it's bringing back three fan-favorite ice cream pints, which include Blueberry Crumble, Peaches & Cream, and Peanut Butter & Jelly. If you're not familiar with those flavors yet, grab a spoon and get hungry.

According to Halo Top's press release, the Blueberry Crumble features blueberry swirls and "flaky pie crust" — and the Peaches & Cream is made with vanilla ice cream and peach swirls. The PB & J, on the other hand, is made with peanut butter ice cream, cannoli bites, and strawberry swirls. I'll have a scoop of each, please.

Courtesy of Halo Top

If you're excited about all six of these new (and recurring) flavors, you'll be happy to hear that they'll be available at retailers nationwide starting on Feb. 1, per Halo Top. With that being said, grab your favorite pint and save room for dessert.