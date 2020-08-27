Since time doesn't seem to be anything close to linear in the time of coronavirus, the fact that fall is around the corner might shock you. Luckily, Hallmark's 2020 Fall Harvest movie schedule was just released, serving as a reminder to everyone that it's almost time to curl up by the fireplace with a pumpkin spice latte. Don't worry if the end of rosé season feels shocking; the movie event will last for nearly a whole month, meaning you have plenty of time to truly embrace the change in seasons.

The Hallmark Channel will kick off their fifth annual Fall Harvest event on Sept. 19 and it will wrap up nearly a full month later on Oct. 17. Every Saturday of the event, Hallmark will debut a new original movie. First up will be Love at Daisy Hills on Sept. 19, followed by Love at Look Lodge on Sept. 26, Country at Heart on Oct. 3, My Best Friend's Bouquet on Oct. 10, and Sweet Autumn on Oct. 17. The first three films were finished before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of production, but My Best Friend's Bouquet had to wrap up during quarantining and Sweet Autumn is actually is just beginning production at the end of August, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Hallmark

Here's a closer look at the new movies hitting Hallmark for the 2020 Fall Harvest Movie event:

'Love At Daisy Hills'

Hallmark

Premiere date: Sept. 19, 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: Jo's family's general store in Daisy Hills is struggling, and her father calls her ex-boyfriend Blake in to help out.

'Love At Look Lodge'

Hallmark

Premiere date: Sept. 26, 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: Lily, an aspiring event coordinator, helps hotel guest Noah plan his sister's wedding at the remote lodge.

'Country At Heart'

Hallmark

Premiere date: Oct. 3, 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: A Nashville songwriter and struggling country singer team up to write a song, but find true love along the way.

'My Best Friend's Bouquet'

Hallmark

Premiere date: Oct. 10, 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: Josie catches the bouquet at her friend's wedding and begins to think of the man she met at the reception as "the one," while missing signs that her perfect match might be her longtime friend instead.

'Sweet Autumn'

Premiere date: Oct. 17, 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: Maggie inherits half of her aunt's candy business, and through a series of letters, searches for the reason behind her aunt's final wishes.

