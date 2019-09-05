Now that summer is ending, I can finally focus on one of my all-time favorite cold-weather pastimes: snuggling with blankets, sipping a hot drink, and watching cheesy movies. Every time I flip to the Hallmark Channel, I can't help but wish I was actually there on set, between the scenic filming locations and gorgeous actors. However, Hallmark Channel's "Snack, Watch, & Win" Sweepstakes will completely revolutionize the movie-watching experience for you, because the Grand Prize winner will actually score a walk-on role for an upcoming film. You'll literally get to experience things from the other side of the screen.

Every film buff is all too familiar with Orville Redenbacher — the brand's buttery microwave popcorn and Swiss Miss hot cocoa both pair impeccably with any and all movies. And the unofficial movie snack company has teamed up with the Hallmark Channel to put on the "Snack, Watch, & Win" sweepstakes, according to the press release, which will send one lucky winner to the set of an upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie as a walk-on role. It's about to give you the movie experience you've always dreamed of.

If you would like to enter the sweepstakes, according to the press release, simply navigate to the official Snack Watch and Win website. You'll follow the instructions on the entry form, which will require you to enter your name and contact information, before agreeing to the terms and conditions. Then, from there, you'll submit the form. There is no purchase necessary, and you can enter everyday between now and Dec. 31. Like I said, it's almost too easy.

A total of 17 names will be drawn on a weekly basis, according to the Official Rules, and the final drawing will occur Jan. 2. The winner will be contacted using the information from the form, and once they claim the prize, they will receive a roundtrip flight for two with all transportation and hotel accommodations covered. The role will be non-speaking, and will come with $2,200 as well as a year's supply of popcorn. Wow.

Hallmark Channel on YouTube

If you don't take home the Grand Prize, however, it isn't the end of the world. In fact, all of the other prizes are pretty enticing, too. According to the press release, a total of 50 runner-ups will receive a year's supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn, and each week, and 100 winners will receive limited-edition Swiss Miss Cocoa & Hallmark Channel mugs. And IDK about you, but I could really use a new hot cocoa mug right about now.

In the press release, Orville Redenbacher's Brand Director, Carrie Swanson, said movies and popcorn are a classic combo. And that's why the brand is super eager to have someone's movie viewing experience become a reality for them.

Courtesy Of Orville Redenbacher

According to the press release, Swanson said:

Movies and popcorn have been a beloved combo for generations. We're delighted to partner with Hallmark Channel to offer a truly unique movie experience, taking you from in front of your TV to in front of Hallmark Channel cameras for a walk-on role in one of their original productions.

My love for Hallmark movies is eternal, so it basically goes without saying the chance to act in one would fulfill all of my Christmas wishes. This is really getting me into the holiday spirit right now, so if you need me, I'll be chillin' in rom-com heaven.