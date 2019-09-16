Hailey Baldwin is a supermodel, but she doesn't always feel that way next to her supermodel friends. The newlywed is the cover star of Vogue Australia's October issue, but despite this being her second Vogue cover in one year, she talked about her emotional struggles as she has built her modeling career, and Hailey Baldwin's quotes about feeling inferior to Kendall Jenner and the Hadids are understandable.

Baldwin opened up about the slow burn her modeling career has been, and the emotional work it has taken for her to come to terms with that. Being close friends with three of the world's biggest supermodels, Kendall Jenner (the highest-paid model in the world), Bella, and Gigi Hadid, trying to carve a place for yourself in the fashion industry next to those three has been a challenge for her.

“My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be OK with that," Baldwin told Vogue. "I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends."

"Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid]," she continued. "They’re all tall and doing every runway. It was disappointing until I found my own lane. I don’t look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I’ve done a good job with that."

She said that despite her height keeping her from pursuing runway gigs like her friends, she's proud of what she has accomplished. I'd say two Vogue covers in one year is definitely the mark of a successful model!

"I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.” It's all about ~perspective~, honey.

She's also gained a new perspective on marriage in the last year (this September marks the one-year anniversary of her and Justin Bieber getting legally married at NYC's City Hall).

“Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into," she said. "Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable. Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

Indeed! It seems like Baldwin has done a lot of growing and evolving over the last year. Not that she wasn't ~evolved~ before, but her new life experiences seem to have thrust her into a position where she either has to find her own way to be happy in her circumstances.