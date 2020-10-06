Devout Jailey fans might have already noticed Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber never used to kiss in public. But did you know why? Baldwin opened up about it during an Oct. 5 interview she did alongside Bieber for the cover of Vogue Italia. “For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments,” she explained. “But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

Earlier, she shared how having her personal relationship with Bieber so out in the open proved to be challenging. “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all,” Baldwin noted. “But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.”

Later in the interview, she opened up about the responsibility she and Bieber feel to serve as role models. She said, "We are two people who work hard to have a healthy relationship. And we want to be an example, and an inspiration, so that people all over the world value healthy relationships."

Baldwin also shed light on how their relationship dynamic works. "I am the one who 'thinks,' he is the one who 'feels.' I am logical, he is emotional," she shared. "He is an artist and I am a thinker, and when I solve a problem, I always do it with my mind. Over time, he is helping me to bring out the emotions and I help him be more analytical." She calls this balancing act "sensual."

While Baldwin previously had babies her mind, she says she and Bieber now plan to wait. “The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge,” Baldwin revealed. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

Bieber had a similar take. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," he said. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

I don't know about you. But I, for one, am happy they started kissing in public. Why keep a love this deep a secret?!