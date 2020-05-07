I would highly suggest taking a few deep breaths and maybe having a nice, warm glass of chamomile tea before reading this because Hailee Steinfeld's quote about "Wrong Direction" and Niall Horan is intense. The quote in question took place during a May 6 appearance on SiriusXM Hit 1's The Morning Mash Up to chat about her new album Half Written, also known as the EP that includes "Wrong Direction," the shady song very obviously penned for her ex Horan. “Yea, there were definitely ones that were more fun,” she shared. “I know there are some records that are just, like, you’ll know when you hear them but there’s a song on the record called ‘Wrong Direction,’ which I found more difficult to write than the others just because of… I mean, just being in that headspace.”

Steinfeld went on to explain how “it’s just a weird feeling” to have to regularly revisit that dark place every time she performs the song. “What’s so strange about music is you write it and then you’re in that headspace obviously when you’re writing it and then it’s done," she continued. "You can pack that away and move on to the next song. Then all of a sudden you’re, like, performing and you’re like, ‘OK, this is still very much attached and it’s just like I never left the studio.’”

She added, “It just kind of lingers until I feel like you’re far enough removed from the situation you’re talking about."

Watch her full interview for yourself here:

If you haven't heard the song yet and aren't exactly sure what Steinfeld is tripping about, let me give you a quick refresher. Steinfeld released the shadily titled track on Jan. 1 and immediately sparked fan speculation that Horan was cheating on her.

The fan speculation makes total sense when you put her lyrics into perspective. For example, here's the first verse:

I don't hate you

No, I couldn't if I wanted to

I just hate all the hurt that you put me through

And that I blame myself for letting you

Did you know I already knew?

If fans still weren't picking up what she was putting down with that verse, she went ahead and topped it off with this one:

Couldn't even see you through the smoke

Lookin' back, I probably should have known

But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone

Then she went for this straight-up attack on his character:

On my tip-toes

But I still couldn't reach your ego

Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind

Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now

Everyone thinks that you're somebody else

You even convinced yourself

And, finally, there's the chorus which is likely a play on Horan's One Direction roots:

And it's so gut-wrenchin' (Ooh, ooh)

Fallin' in the wrong direction (Ooh, ooh)

So, yeah. I think it's clear to see why having to perform that blatant reminder of an unhappy relationship over and over again would make Steinfeld a bit sad.