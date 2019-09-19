Y'all, guess what? Hailee Steinfeld is back with new music, baby! After releasing total bops like "Love Myself," "Starving," and "Most Girls," Steinfeld is back with another banger of a song and it's called "Afterlife." The song is really different from her previous hits as it doesn't have that same mainstream "pop" sound, but trust me, it's just as good. Actually, the song gives me total Lana Del Rey vibes since it's very poetic. Hailee Steinfeld's "Afterlife" lyrics will get you in your feels because it will make you wonder whether love truly lasts forever.

So, why the sad theme? Well, "Afterlife" is for Steinfeld's upcoming Apple TV+ series Dickinson, which Variety describes as "a period piece about Emily Dickinson with a modern, comedic twist."

According to Variety, on Sept. 14, Steinfeld opened up about her new single at the Tribeca TV Festival. She said, “This is a song I’m incredibly proud of, and I feel like after embodying this character, I have a more fearless approach to my writing.”

She's got that right. "Afterlife" is a really beautiful song and it's been stuck in my head ever since I first listened to it. Check out the lyrics:

Verse 1

Red eyes, like the smoke we rise/ As the candle's burning low/ Trust me in whatever you like/ Are you playing with me?

Pre-Chorus

Every time your name, it leaves my lips/ Running still like words left unsaid/ Fire in my veins dream deeply love/ Remind me I'm alive

Chorus

Will you love me when my heartbeat stops?/ When my heartbeat stops, will you stay mine? (Mine)/ Will you promise me you'll search for us?/ Will you find me afterlife? (Life)/ Oh, for better or for worse/ Will death be our last kiss, my love? (Love)/ Will you promise me you'll search for us?/ Will you find me afterlife? (Life)

Verse 2

My ear is buzzing/ Oh, I'm trapped, no one's coming/ Immortality is bliss/ You put me down, then put me on a pedestal/ Now that I'm gone you're gonna miss me

Pre-Chorus

Every time your name, it leaves my lips/ Running still like words left unsaid/ Fire in my veins dream deeply love/ Remind me I'm alive

Chorus

Will you love me when my heartbeat stops?/ When my heartbeat stops, will you stay mine? (Mine)/ Will you promise me you'll search for us?/ Will you find me afterlife? (Life)/ Oh, for better or for worse/ Will death be our last kiss, my love? (Love)/ Will you promise me you'll search for us?/ Will you find me afterlife? (Life)

Bridge

Candles burning/ Will you find?/ Will you find me afterlife?/ Oh, afterlife, the afterlife/ Will you love (Will you love) in the afterlife?/ Will you love (Will you love), will you love me?/ Will you love (Will you love) in the afterlife?/ Will you love (Will you love), will you love me?

Chorus

Will you love me when my heartbeat stops?/ When my heartbeat stops, will you stay mine?/ Will you promise me you'll search for us?/ Will you find me afterlife? (Life)/ Oh, for better or for worse/ Will death be our last kiss, my love? Oh-oh/ When my heartbeat stops, will you stay mine?

Outro

Afterlife

Afterlife

Wow, didn't those lyrics just make you rethink everything you ever thought about love?

Now that you know the lyrics, listen to the song below.

Hailee Steinfeld - Topic on YouTube

My girl Hailee Steinfeld never disappoints. I'll just be here waiting for that new album, Hailee!