Gwyneth Paltrow showed up to the 77th annual Golden Globes in a sheer, ruffle version of the "naked" dress, a trend involving dresses with semi-sheer material that swept red carpets over the last year. When most people think of a "naked" dress, they likely think of the barely-there dresses Kylie Jenner or Rihanna have rocked on red carpets in years past, but Paltrow's ensemble is a bit more elevated and features a few more layers of fabric. Need clarification? Gwyneth Paltrow's 2020 Golden Globes dress, by Fendi, is a bronze, floor-length gown made of a head-to-toe sheer fabric.

The dress boasts a ruffled collar, poofy sleeves, and tiers of ruffles from her waist down to the floor. In addition to pairing the gown with a silver layered necklace (worn under her gown) and silver drop earrings, the actress also paired it with lots of skin — Paltrow's entire torso and underwear (the same color as the dress' sheer material) are visible in the gown.

Paltrow completed the look with a very chic beauty beat. When it came to her honey blonde mane, TRESemmé stylist Ben Skervin styled her hair straight, sleek, and tucked behind her ears with a sharp center part. As for her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used a range of Goop skincare products (naturally) to give Paltrow a bright base for makeup application. The MUA then gave the actress a bronze smoky eye, bronzed cheeks, and a pale pink pout.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to stunning everyone with an almost entirely see-through dress, Paltrow's gown is also a departure from the sleek, fitted dresses with simple silhouettes that she usually wears. But hey, it's a new year, and if her first red carpet appearance of 2020 is any indication of the kind of looks we can expect from her for the rest of the year, I'm certainly here for the boldness.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While she is not nominated for any Golden Globes this year (although, her current show, Netflix's The Politician, is nominated), she still came to slay the red carpet and present an award. And I have a feeling she'll probably find herself at the top of many "best dressed" lists this year.