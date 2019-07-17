Game of Thrones dominated the Emmy nominations for its final season, breaking records by earning the most Emmy noms for a single show in one year for the 2019 awards ceremony, but reaching that number was not just HBO's doing. A handful of the Game of Thrones actors who scored nominations this year actually submitted themselves to the Television Academy, rather than the standard network submission that HBO did for other stars. One of the standouts, Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for her 2019 Emmy nomination, according to Entertainment Weekly, and ended up getting rewarded for it.

Gwendoline Christie scored her first ever Emmy nomination for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones this year, and she can thank herself for getting that recognition. As usual, HBO submitted much of its main cast of actors for acting categories at the 2019 Emmys, but with a cast as expansive as Game of Thrones, even some of the best performances get overlooked, it seems. While the network of course submitted leads like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, and others for Emmy consideration, Gwendoline Christie took it upon herself to throw her own name into the mix, and wound up securing her first Emmy nomination because of it.

Gwendoline Christie's performance as Brienne of Tarth was an inarguable standout in the final season of Game of Thrones. The season gave Brienne her most emotional story arcs ever, such as finally being knighted despite the position's gender restrictions, acting on her romantic feelings for Jaime Lannister, and breaking down in tears when Jaime leaves her for his sister.

HBO

Another major thing about Gwendoline Christie's nomination is that she will be up alongside three other Game of Thrones stars in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams are all also nominated in that category marking the first time that four actresses from the same drama series have been up against one another in the Supporting Actress category.

And Gwendoline Christie is not the only Game of Thrones star that HBO overlooked but still earned an Emmy nomination anyway. Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, also scored a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after submitting himself for consideration. Additionally, Carice van Houten, who plays Melisandre, earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series because she submitted herself.

Game of Thrones is expected to take home multiple trophies at the 2019 Emmy Awards considering how highly nominated the series is for its final season. The show is nominated 32 times this year, officially making it the show to earn the most Emmy nominations ever in a single year. Along with crowding both the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories with its sprawling cast, the show's leads Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are representing the series in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series categories, while the show as a whole is up for the big award of Outstanding Drama Series.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 22.