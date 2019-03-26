Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Astrological Compatibility Says They’re In Perfect Harmony

I feel like we have basically been on wedding watch from the moment Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015. Sure, they may seem like an odd couple on paper — he’s a country star she’s an alternative rock star — but there has always been something that seemed to click and feel right in their chemistry, which is palpable. Once you take Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's astrological compatibility into consideration, their pairing starts to make even more sense.

Stefani was born October 3 under the sign of Libra and Shelton's birthday is June 18, which means he is a Gemini. If you are familiar with how these two signs interact, then you know they are two of the most highly compatible in the zodiac. Both are air signs, so they both have a light and breezy touch when it comes to relationships. Neither is pressuring or crowding one another, but rather letting things take their own natural course. Don't let that easy approach fool you, though. Air is a profoundly powerful element and when these two come together and are heading in the same direction, there will be no stopping them. What I am saying is that if you are a fan of their love story, the forecast is very good. Here's what else we can surmise about their connection based on their astrological signs.

Their connection is built on mutual trust and understanding. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Libra is not a sign that makes snap decisions. They tend to waver back and forth before finally settling on a course of action. However, once they have made a decision, this is a sign that knows their own mind and sticks with it. So, while it may take Libra a while to decide someone is “the one,” when they know, they know. This is something adaptable Gemini understands instinctually, so they also understand the gravity of Libra’s decision, which helps both signs to form a powerful bond of trust.

Healthy communication is one of their greatest assets as a couple. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Venus-ruled Libra and Mercury-ruled Gemini come come together, it's the ultimate meeting of love and communication. Libra is a sign that would prefer to avoid confrontation, so in past relationships things tend to go awry when all the unsaid resentments become too toxic to bury anymore and come erupting out. However, Gemini is such a skilled communicator they actually are able to draw Libra out and talk openly about the important topics before resentment has a chance to set in.

They feel like a breath of fresh air to one another. Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Because both Gemini and Libra are air signs, they finally have found a partner in one another who understands how to truly go with the flow. One who doesn’t have to constantly be charging ahead and who never becomes a brick wall. This allows both signs happiest to take things at their own pace, and it's a relief to finally find someone who naturally understands that. There is also just a natural balance to their personalities, which means everything to Libra, who is always seeking harmony. Gemini’s duality is intoxicating to Libra. Others might become uneasy around Gemini's unpredictability, but for Libra it feels like home.