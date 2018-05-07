Groot's Final Words In 'Avengers: Infinity War' Were Just Revealed & Good Luck Not Crying

I know that it sounds impossible to even imagine, but that final scene in Avengers: Infinity War was actually way sadder than any of us knew! Obviously everyone sitting in the movie theater during the last moments of Infinity War could not help but get emotional, but if we knew how to speak Groot's tri-verbal language, the waterworks would have been flowing even harder. Guardians of the Galaxy director and Infinity War writer James Gunn just revealed what Groot's final words in Avengers: Infinity War were, and they are truly heartbreaking.

One of the interesting little tidbits of information that was revealed in Avengers: Infinity War is the fact that Groot's Pokémon-esque language can actually be understood by a lot of other people throughout the galaxy. When Thor met up with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the beginning of the movie, the thunder god revealed that he studied Groot's language at school and is fluent in it. Prior to this revelation, most fans probably assumed that Rocket Raccoon was the only other creature that could understand Groot. But unfortunately, us viewers still have to rely on Groot's tone and body language to try to understand what he's saying. We all knew that Groot's final words in Infinity War were probably something really touching and sad from how he whimpered them out, but now, James Gunn is giving us the literal translation.

Spoiler alert: OK, I've kept this post safe up until now, but don't read beyond this point if you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet. As everyone who has seen the movie knows, the big finale involves half of the Avengers disintegrating after Thanos executes his plan to get rid of half the universe with the six Infinity Stones. One of the saddest goodbyes involved Groot and his old buddy Rocket Raccoon. As Groot began to disappear in Rocket's arms, he let out one final "I am Groot." A curious fan decided to ask Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn (who wrote dialogue for the Guardians in Infinity War) what Groot was saying with his final breath, and Gunn's response was more heartbreaking than any fan could have imagined. According to Gunn, Groot uttered the word "Dad" as a disappeared in Rocket's arms.

OK, I'm legit getting misty-eyed right now. Groot sees Rocket as his father! That adds a whole new emotional layer to Groot and Rocket's entire relationship. Something tells me that I am going to find a lot more scenes to cry at next time I rewatch the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

James Gunn went on to reveal even more details about that devastating final Groot line. He said that the "Dad" translation was indeed written in the script for the movie, and also clarified that the teenaged version of Groot that appears in Infinity War is the offspring of the fully-grown Groot that died at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

That last detail helps to shed even more light on that final line. Fans may have been confused about how the young Groot that we saw growing after Groot's death in Guardians, Vol. 1 might have been connected to Groot. Some interpreted the new Groot as a reincarnation, but the clarified detail that the new Groot is the first Groot's offspring add more to the "Dad" line.

Basically, Rocket Raccoon was the only family that young Groot knew, since his "father" died as he was born, and Rocket took charge of raising his best friend's offspring. It actually makes a lot of sense for Groot to view Rocket as his father.

Anyway, have fun crying about this while you remember that Rocket is legit the only Guardian who didn't disappear at the end of Infinity War.