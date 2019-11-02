Greta Thunberg’s Comment About Meeting With Donald Trump Is No-Nonsense

Months after Donald Trump mocked her for her impassioned speech in front of the United Nations, Greta Thunberg is opening up about whether she'd ever consider sitting down with the U.S. president to talk about climate change. While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 16-year-old didn't mince words about why she isn't planning on sitting down with the president anytime soon — and TBH, her reasoning makes sense. Greta Thunberg’s comment about meeting with Donald Trump gets straight to the point about their differences and highlights the divide on their stances when it comes to climate change.

During a Friday, Nov. 1 appearance on the talk show, host Ellen DeGeneres queried the teenage environmental activist if she thought it would be worthwhile to meet with the nation's leader to try to bridge their differences.

"Do you ever think about – would you sit down with [Trump] to try to help him understand climate change?" she asked Thunberg during the interview.

The teen didn't have to think twice before responding, straight-up telling DeGeneres, "I don’t understand why I would do that."

Pausing as members of the audience laughed and applauded, Thunberg clarified, "I don’t see what I could tell him that he hasn’t already heard, and I just think it would be a waste of time, really."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

If you've been keeping up with the Swedish teen, you'll know that this isn't the first time that she's point-blank opened up about the futility of meeting with Trump.

Her latest statement is an echo of a previous interview she did with CBS on Aug. 13, during which she told the publication, "Why should I waste time talking to him when he, of course, is not going to listen to me? I can't say anything that he hasn't already heard."

It's no secret that Thunberg and President Trump don't exactly see eye to eye on climate change. Shortly before speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit in September, she said during a press conference, "People always ask me about Donald Trump … my message for him is listen to the science. He obviously doesn't do that."

In response, Trump took to Twitter to mock the teen with a clip of her speech during the UN conference.

"How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I am one of the lucky ones," a visibly emotional Thunberg can be heard saying in the clip. "How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight."

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," the president captioned the tweet. "So nice to see!"

Thunberg didn't seem too bothered by the dig, as she retorted by changing her Twitter bio to read "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

While Thunberg might not have the biggest fan in Trump, she has no shortage of celebrities who've rallied behind her, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen. At the moment, it sounds like neither party is too keen to sit down and talk things out, but I wouldn't rule it out for the future amidst the Trump administration rollbacks on a number of environmental regulations and his plans to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.