For those of you looking to savor the last bit of summer, it's not too late. Sometimes it's necessary to take a break from the stresses of daily life and gain a fresh perspective from a new place, preferably with a beach. But the process of planning a trip can be downright overwhelming. With so many options for airline carriers, it's difficult to narrow down the best option for affordability and value. This summer, there's no reason to stress: Google Flights' Price Match Guarantee will take care of the mind-boggling price comparisons and planning that comes with preparing for a weekend getaway. It is seriously about to make your life way simpler, so grab your sunglasses and get pumped for your upcoming last-minute vacay.

Google Flights is already a convenient and popular search engine that customers can use to check if prices of a flight are high, low, or typical. The new features, however, are a huge step up. According to an Aug. 8 blog on Google's website, the website will now show you a way more detailed price analysis that highlights how an itinerary's price has changed over the past few months. You'll be notified when the price may go up or won't go lower.

The best part is that Google is even guaranteeing its price predictions for flights, so you won't have to worry about a thing. The site details, "When we predict the price won't decrease for select itineraries booked between Aug. 13 and Sept. 2, we'll guarantee the price won't drop, and we'll refund you the difference if it does." Google will keep monitoring the prices for you up until you take off for your flight, and it'll email you if it does go down. After that, you'll be directed to a link where you can claim your savings from the lower flight price, and it will be deposited directly into your bank account, per the Google Flights FAQ page. Take note that the price match guarantee is available for flights originating in the United States with domestic or international destinations for travel completed by Nov. 24. To learn more about conditions on a refund, you'll want to read over the Google Flights price guarantee FAQ.

This is great news for hopeful vacationers, because it ensures that you'll be getting the cheapest deals on the market. No longer will you have to check flight prices daily in a befuddling effort to get the best bang for your buck — let Google Flights do the dirty work. Isn't technology just amazing?

Of course, seasoned vacationers will know that booking a flight is just one part of the puzzle piece to planning a smooth holiday. Once your flight is booked on Google, you'll be able to access trip plans on the Google Travel website. Google Travel will show you personalized recommendations for hotels, restaurants, and activities. Not only will you be able to compare prices of hotels as well as the best time to visit, but you'll be able to get intel on neighborhoods so you can find accommodation that best suits your needs. After deciding on the location you want to stay in, you can filter results so that you only see hotels in that specific neighborhood.

Having all your vacation planning needs in one place is about to make the whole process a whole lot more efficient and affordable so you can rest worry-free. After all, isn't that what vacation is all about?