Glossier Is Donating $1 Million To Black Lives Matter, Black-Owned Beauty Brands, & More

In the wake of increased protests condemning racial injustices and, more specifically, police brutality around the nation, Glossier pledged $1 million to support Black-focused organizations, including the Black Lives Matter movement and Black-owned beauty brands. The brand shared this news in a statement on Instagram on Saturday, May 30, just days after the death George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident who was killed in a deplorable act of police brutality on May 25, 2020.

"We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the Black community," read Glossier's Instagram post. "Black Lives Matter." The brand went on to say it has plans to donate $500,000 to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protestors — all of which are organizations dedicated to combating racial injustices the Black community experiences.

The brand has also pledged to donate another $500,000 in grants specifically in support of Black-owned beauty brands. The brand did not further elaborate on which brands would benefit from the grants but said that additional information on this initiative would be available sometime in June 2020.

"We're inspired by so many people in our community who are using their voices and making change," Glossier ended the post. "We see you and are with you. For those looking for ways to take action, you can find resources for engagement and education in our Stories." The brand went on to share a number of resources and petitions on its Instagram Story — including links to the #JusticeForFloyd petition, the #JusticeForBre petition, a petition for justice for Tony McDade, links to anti-racism resources, and a list of Instagram accounts to follow that post extremely useful, educational posts regarding the racism the Black community experiences on a daily basis.

If you have the means to, consider donating to the organizations, listed here, that benefit the Black community.