There are few beauty products in our lifetimes that hit the coveted cult status. Our grandmothers had a cult-fave: it was likely Pond's Cold Cream; our mom's was probably Elizabeth Arden's 8-hour cream. So what's one product of our generation that boasts a massive, loyal following? One item that comes to mind for me is GlamGlow’s SuperMud Clearing Treatment. It's so good, it's even inspired its own spinoff launches — where do you think the idea of their cream-to-foam cleanser SuperCleanse came from? And now, there are two more products under the SuperMud line: GlamGlow's SuperToner and SuperSerum are here to save your skin.

The SuperMud Clearing Treatment, GlamGlow's OG mask that launched in January 2013, is made with six acids that combine the power of alpha hydroxy, beta hydroxy, and polyhydroxy acids, and activated charcoal and clay. It's revered for its clarifying properties and the ability to make your skin feel instantly refreshed (with an actual cooling sensation), not to mention appear cleaner and visibly decongested after just one use. Luckily, the new additions to the Super lineup are packed with the same activated charcoal and six-acid blend as the mask in varying products — and yes, they work just as well at unclogging pores, reducing oiliness, and exfoliating dead skin cells. Scroll down for a closer look at the brand new GlamGlow Super launches.

GlamGlow SuperToner 6-Acid Refining Treatment

If you love that "burns-so-good" feeling you get from the SuperMud Clearing Treatment, this is the toner for you. Before each use, shake the bottle to activate the charcoal (it's actually really pretty — through the clear bottle, you'll see shimmery flakes swirling around like smoke) and pour onto a cotton round. In a single sweep across your face, the blend of six acids, activated bamboo charcoal, and clay exfoliates away dead skin cells without that dry, parched feeling. But why exfoliate? Your dead skin builds on top of itself, creating an invisible film on your face that acts as a barrier and prevents moisture from getting in. Use morning and night for skin that is purified, toned, smooth, and glowy, not the slightest bit greasy.

GlamGlow SuperSerum 6-Acid Refining Treatment

Unlike any serum you've used before, this one not only hydrates and leaves your skin looking dewy, it also lightly exfoliates and minimizes the appearance of pores each time you use it. It's an anti-aging, skin-refining product that boosts cell turnover, but also leaves the skin feeling hydrated. The highly potent blend of acids, activated charcoal, and hyaluronic acid diminishes the look of fine lines, while also hydrating and plumping the skin. Additionally, ingredients like eucalyptus leaves, oat, and algae give your skin an instant radiance and dewy finish.

Courtesy of GlamGlow

The best part about GlamGlow's new launch is it's already available for purchase. You don't have to wait to get your hands on the brand new additions to the Super line, which makes you one step closer to tighter pores, softer, clearer skin, and a hydrated, oil-free complexion.