Grab your laptop and get excited, because you can have girl time with Hillary Clinton right in your own living room. (Virtually, of course.) From the comfort of your couch, you can celebrate and show up for the many female leaders who are making great strides in the wolds of business, entertainment, political, and sports, all while being extraordinary role models to girls everywhere. Girls Inc.’s “Girls Take the Lead” virtual fundraiser is bringing you all this female empowerment, and so much more.

If you’re unfamiliar with Girls Inc., this nonprofit organization uplifts and supports girls to be “strong, smart, and bold” through mentorship programs and sisterhood across the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, Girls Inc. is teaming up with Bustle to present this empowering virtual event on Bustle’s YouTube channel, hosted by the one and only Tina Fey. “Girls Inc. helps young women around the country recognize their potential and gain access to opportunities, which has always been very important to me,” Fey stated in the official press release. “I’m excited to join in this gathering as they share wisdom, skills and knowledge to empower our next generation of female leaders.”

Aja Koska/E+/Getty Images

During this can't-miss event, you'll be completely moved by female powerhouses, such as former first lady Hillary Clinton and record-breaking Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Famed Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan, and her daughter, Emily, will also chat about their success stories, and participants of Girls Inc. will inspire you with their personal victories and motivational journeys. According to Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. President & CEO, “Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement. That’s what helps them imagine their own success." So get ready to dream and plan your own strides.

Girls Inc. is holding the fundraiser virtually this year rather than in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, even more people can tune in, learn about and support the cause, and help to uplift a new generation of female leaders.

Streaming the event is totally free. But, if you would like to donate now to Girls Inc.'s mission, you'll have a hand in providing girls with exciting new possibilities and opportunities.