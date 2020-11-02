Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have stayed in this Halloween to avoid getting sick amid the coronavirus pandemic, but their holiday was still extra special. The pair — who welcomed their daughter in late September — got all dressed up for their first celebration as a family of three and documented the occasion on social media. Gigi and Zayn's first family photo with their baby is priceless.

The primarily private couple both erupted with excitement in September when they shared the news of their baby's arrival. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," Malik captioned an Instagram picture of the newborn's tiny hand wrapped around his finger on Sept. 23. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

That same day, Hadid shared a similar image, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

More than a month later, the couple was ready to show off another glimpse of their precious baby girl. On Saturday, Oct. 31, Hadid posted an Instagram Story that showed her, Malik, and the baby all dressed in different costumes.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Hadid, dressed as a video game character, draped her arm around a Harry Potter costume clad Malik, who cradled their baby as they looked down at her and smiled. The couple's baby was dressed up as an adorable baby Hulk, but they chose to cover her face with a Hulk mask GIF and her arm was hidden inside the costume's hulk hand. While all that could really be seen of the newborn was the tiniest bit of her dark hair, fans were still thankful for a little look at the happy family of three.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo was thrilled to see that Malik and Hadid chose the character to help them celebrate their baby's first Halloween. Commenting on People's repost of Hadid's pic, Ruffalo wrote: "Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger 💚 You look smashing!"

Baby Malik definitely has her own fanbase already.