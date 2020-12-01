The older Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby gets, the more comfortable the model seems to feel sharing photos of the little one — and pics of the nine months leading up to their daughter's birth. Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child in September, and have since given fans small glimpses of the newborn on social media, leaving followers glued to their Instagrams in hopes they'll share more. On Monday, Nov. 30, it was Gigi Hadid's never-before-seen pregnancy photos with Zayn that melted hearts around the world.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter in similar IG posts that showed the baby's tiny hand wrapped around Malik's finger. The singer documented the joyous occasion by writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Days later, Hadid began sharing small looks into their new life as parents. On Nov. 22, she posted a series of photos showing the back of the baby's head as the little girl rested on Hadid's chest in a carrier. "A whole new kind of busy & tired," Hadid wrote.

On Nov. 30, Hadid threw it back to August when her baby bump was in full bloom and shared three sweet pics of herself embracing the summer — and her belly — with Malik. "Waiting for our girl," Hadid captioned the photos.

In the second photo Hadid posted, Malik can be seen cuddled up to her stomach, gazing adoringly into her eyes as she looks down at him with the biggest smile on her face. Hadid also added three heart-eye emojis to her post, seemingly representing herself, the baby, and Malik.

While fans eagerly await the first close-up photos of baby Malik's face, these sweet throwback snaps are definitely a plus.