World, meet the no-holds-barred Gigi Hadid. The model proved that she totally has Zayn Malik's back after a YouTube star came for her boyfriend — and it's safe that she didn't come to play. Gigi Hadid’s clapback at Jake Paul over a tweet about Zayn Malik has her fans cheering her on, and TBH, it's relationship goals.

The drama started when controversial star Jake Paul took to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 23 to randomly serve up some major shade about Zayn Malik. Appearing to reference a recent time that they hung out, he tweeted, "Almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him."

Addressing the former One Direction star, he added, "Zane [sic] ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

He then appeared to elaborate on the beef, writing, "Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*ck out 'you wanna test me mate' lol I feel bad for childhood stars."

While Malik didn't publicly comment on Paul's tweets, Hadid showed that she wasn't going to take his claims about her "respectful king" sitting down.

"Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" she tweeted. "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."

While Hadid and Paul didn't elaborate on exactly what situation they were talking about, Metro.co.uk revealed that Malik and Paul were recently watching Tyson Fury face off against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas at the same time.

Paul and Malik have yet to weigh in on the drama after Hadid's comment, but fans are flocking to Twitter to share their thoughts with the hashtag #ZaynEndedJakePaulParty.

TBH, I wouldn't hold my breath for Paul to respond to Hadid's comment anytime soon, but there's one takeaway from all of this: Don't mess with Zigi.