When I was in college, I changed my undergraduate major up until basically the last possible second – first, I declared art history, and later, journalism halfway through my junior year – I can't imagine being ready to commit to something as big as marriage then if I couldn't decide on nine courses for a diploma. But there are people who commit to their partners by marrying them in undergrad. Getting married in college can have its pros and cons – a pro being you have a life partner through a fun and busy time in your life, a con being you may change a lot after those formative years.

I took to Reddit to find out who has gotten married in college, how long they were dating beforehand, and if these marriages have lasted through the trials and tribulations of school, and later, post-grad life. Some stayed together, had kids, and are still happy – and some have ended in divorce. Some were high school sweethearts and some met in college. Naturally, drifting apart as couples age is something that often happens, regardless if they're in college or not. Check out what Redditors had to say on this thread.

This couple lasted more than 30 years, but they don't recommend it to everyone. "My wife and I met our junior year and married the next summer," Redditor user Cptnrandy said. "This year will make it 34 years." "For us it was wonderful. Perfect. But we talked about it this weekend and we both agreed that we would not recommend this for anyone else. We had a cosmic, lighting strike match. That chemistry is still there. But I wouldn't trust it to work for others."

When you marry young, you two can change a lot in a few years. "Married my high school [sweetheart]," said Reddit user OrcaSong. "A year after marriage she became a soccer [mom and] I became a new-age-[hippie]. Things didn't work out [and] we divorced. People change too much at that time [of] life to know if you are marrying the right person."

Balancing schoolwork and a marriage can be stressful. "I got married at 25 after my second of three years of undergrad – it was definitely challenging balancing study, two jobs, and our relationship during that final year (she wasn't in school, but was working full-time)," said Redditor GuidoOfCanada. "When I was doing my Masters it was less stressful, mostly because we knew what to expect - she says our first year of marriage was the worst, but we're going on six years and happier than ever (particularly since I finished school). I definitely wouldn't say I regret it, but I'll admit it might have been easier in our first year if we'd had more time together."

Not everyone is in college from 18-22. "I got married in college," said Redditor MaxCrack. "But, [then] I was in the military and I didn't start college until I was 26. Got married when I was 29 and graduated at 30."

It can be a strategic decision. "My wife and I married while attending college," said Reddit user Davemchine. "I was 21 and she was 20. Financial aid is much better as a married couple. We have been married 22 years and are still doing very well!"

Your main socializing buddy becomes your spouse. "[Eight] years and [two] kids in," said Redditor Tdavis25. "We were high school sweethearts. It's weird cause you end up doing less with friends as you do more with your spouse. This is doubly true after kids." "It's a normal stage of life that [you're] at. In the first few years of marriage we must have gone to [two to three] weddings a year. Haven't been to one in years now."