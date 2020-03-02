With summer just around the corner, one company is giving a social media-savvy individual a pretty tempting reason to spend patio season in the Big Apple. The Alliance for Downtown New York will be paying a temporary employee to live, breath, and explore New York City from June through August — and the perks are pretty jaw-dropping. If you want to get paid to spend summer 2020 in New York City and live in downtown Manhattan completely rent-free, here's how to apply to the Explorer-in-Chief contest.

The Alliance for Downtown New York is promising a pretty unforgettable summer for one lucky person who'll be getting paid $2,250 every two weeks to document what it's like exploring the world of Lower Manhattan. I took a look at the fine print, and the company says they are looking for someone with a "camera-ready personality, a keen eye, a distinctive voice and the chops to produce compelling, entertaining content." Unsurprisingly, having some social media skills (as well as a public Instagram account) and some "light video editing skills" are ideal, and you'll want to be able to be comfortable as the center of attention while keeping the focus on the real star of the show, New York City.

The dream gig comes with VIP access to some of the Big Apple's most storied attractions and landmarks, as well as the ability to explore some of the city's hot new restaurants, bars, and more. During your three-month stay, the company will pay its temporary employee by comping certain expenses and covering round-trip travel costs to New York City. You'll also get free accommodations downtown (which will usually cost you a pretty penny) as well as a pretty decent monthly stipend for your work.

Downtown NYC on YouTube

To apply, interested candidates have from March 2 through March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET to fill out their application, which includes a 60-second YouTube video explaining why they'd be the ideal Explorer-in-Chief while showcasing their personality and editing skills.

Three finalists will be contacted and flown out for free to New York City during the week of March 30 for a final interview, and the winning candidate will then be notified by email and phone about the next steps and receive a free round-trip ticket to the Big Apple.

According to the fine print, all applicants will need to be at least 21-years-old and be qualified to work in the U.S. in order to be considered, so I'd keep that in mind while making your application video. Again, the contest closes on March 15, so I'd start brainstorming for a video that's sure to wow the judges and win you an unforgettable summer in NYC.