If you’ve been keeping up with pop culture news lately, then you know by now that Mel B, aka Scary Spice, recently claimed she and fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, hooked up. While the media went wild over the reported revelation, Mel B and Halliwell were chatting it up behind the scenes, at least according to Mel B. So, what did Ginger Spice think of Scary’s revelation? Geri Halliwell’s reported reaction to Mel B claiming they hooked up was actually really nonchalant!

In a Tuesday, March 26 interview with radio show 2DayFM Breakfast With Grant, Ed & Ash, Mel B said that she and Halliwell had a talk after she told Piers Morgan that the two had hooked up. Just to freshen your memory about what Mel B initially said, here’s what went down during her appearance on Morgan’s show Life Stories. First, Morgan asked her if she and Halliwell actually did sleep together.

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together, but not like that,” she said, before adding that Halliwell “had great boobs.”

Then, after some prodding, Mel B claimed that she and Halliwell did go a little further. “[Geri’s] going to hate me for this because she’s so posh in her country house with her husband,” she said.

Elite Daily previously reached out to Halliwell’s team about Mel B’s comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, how did Halliwell react to Mel B’s story? Well, Mel B talked a bit about that on 2DayFM Breakfast With Grant, Ed & Ash. Apparently, the revelation was no big deal for the artist formerly known as Ginger Spice! And Mel B definitely seems to be downplaying the whole thing anyway.

“It wasn’t, like, a big deal,” Mel B said of her reported tryst with Halliwell. “We’ve known each other for 20-plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night.”

She then revealed that she texted Halliwell to explain what happened during her interview with Morgan. “I did the interview, but I just texted her and said: ‘I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don’t worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek and I didn’t go into detail,’” Mel B said. Mel B also had to explain that she made it very clear to Morgan that the hook-up was way before Halliwell was married.

“I said: ‘This was pre your husband, pre your baby, pre one of my babies. It’s fine.’ I don’t know why everyone’s making such a big deal about it. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of [the interview] and then we spoke at length today – amongst other things ’cause we’re getting ready for tour right now.”

So, basically, they had a brief chat about it and that was all there was to it. These ladies have other things to tend to, as Mel B said. Like their tour, for example, and their families. A silly news story about a hookup from 20 years ago is probably not at the top of their list of worries right now. All in all, Halliwell was cool with it, which is great.