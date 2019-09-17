On Thursday, Sept. 12, Deadline broke the news that HBO was looking at a potential second Game of Thrones prequel to put to pilot in the coming months. This was a big story, and not just because the final season of Game of Thrones nailed down record ratings and 32 Emmy nominations. The premium cabler initially put five potential scripts into development before deciding on one to develop into a pilot. Since then, it has remained mum on the rest, including this new development. But happily, George R.R. Martin confirmed the Fire & Blood prequel rumors and even gave fans a few hints at what might be happening.

HBO has not commented on this story, nor has it confirmed anything that has been reported. Elite Daily reached out to the network for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. HBO has played everything tight to the vest since commissioning these scripts. Other than the announcement that Jane Goldman's script had been moved along to the pilot stage for filming, there's been no news. As far as HBO is concerned, there is one Game of Thrones prequel pilot, it is the focus, and anything else is a distraction.

But even as HBO insisted no other pilots were being considered, author George R.R. Martin was on his blog telling fans that actually, only one pilot was dead. Two more were still bubbling along in the background.

So it's no surprise Martin is opening up again, even as HBO firmly keeps quiet. Here's what he had to say on his NotABlog:

Yes, I can confirm that HBO put several Game of Thrones successor shows in development at one point. There were four to start with. Then five. Then three. I’ve said all that before. Jane Goldman’s as yet untitled show, which I am still not supposed to call The Long Night, is one of those. The pilot on that one wrapped a month ago and has been in post-production. I am expecting to see her first cut soon... The show stirring up all the internet headlines right now is one of the others. Also a prequel. Set thousands of years after Jane’s show in the history of Westeros. And yes, it is based on material from one of my books.

And then, for the slow people in the back, he posted the cover of Fire & Blood. Just in case someone didn't put two and two together.

But Martin's confirmation also comes with a side of caution not to get too excited. The good news is the potential pilot "has a script and a bible, and both of them are terrific, first-rate, exciting." But:

I do want to point out that 'moving closer to a pilot order' is NOT the same thing as 'getting a pilot order.' Would that it were. This is encouraging, this is exciting, but don’t buy the couch just yet. When HBO actually gives us a pilot order, you will hear me shouting it from the rooftops. A series order, and I’ll be shouting even louder. But we’ll see. Right now all the signs are good, but nothing is confirmed.

Until then, fans will have to sit tight and wait to hear the fate of Goldman's pilot and this next project. Hopefully, HBO will confirm something soon.