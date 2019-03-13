'Game Of Thrones' Betting Odds Reveal The Character Most Likely To End Up On The Iron Throne

We are just one month away from starting the final season of Game of Thrones, which means it is almost time to finally find out who will wind up on the Iron Throne and which characters will die right before the end. Those are really the two major questions that every Game of Thrones fan has been asking for years now, and as the final season approaches, the answers are becoming more clear. In fact, a gambling site has placed betting odds on those big reveals, and the Game of Thrones betting odds reveal who will most likely get the Iron Throne at the end of the series, as well as who is most likely to die in the new season.

The odds come from the long-running gambling site BetVictor, which has opened bets on two big Game of Thrones questions: Who will die in Season 8 and who will end up on the Iron Throne? The odds set for the Iron Throne questions are particularly interesting, since they reveal a frontrunner that most fan probably would not expect. The site places the probability of Bran Stark ending up on the Iron Throne at 50%, the best odds of any character. Fan-favorite frontrunners like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen follow behind at just 20% odds. Check out the top ten below:

Bran Stark (50%) Jon Snow (20%) Daenerys Targaryen (20%) The Night King (9%) The Children of the Forest (9%) Tyrion Lannister (9%) Cersei Lannister (8%) Sansa Stark (8%) Arya Stark (7%) Gendry (6%)

Yeah, strangely enough, the rarely seen Children of the Forest are actually relatively high up there in the odds to end up on the Iron Throne. Long-lost Gendry also makes an appearance — as the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon, several fans actually have wondered if he may return to claim the Iron Throne at some point.

The most interesting part of those odds, though, is Bran Stark being the frontrunner. While Bran has definitely grown to be a surprisingly powerful character thanks to his training as a warg, the Game of Thrones fandom has largely been looking at his siblings to take the Iron Throne rather than himself. But hey, Bran could totally end up as the rule of Westeros.

The betting site also placed odds on the characters most likely to die in the final season of Game of Thrones. Coming in with a near 100% probability of death is Euron Greyjoy, the Greyjoy clan's new leader who surreptitiously sided with the Lannisters instead of Jon and Dany at the end of Season 7. And of course, the next big prediction is that Cersei and Jaime Lannister will die, the two characters that fans have been guessing may die for a while now:

Euron Greyjoy (98%) Cersei Lannister (96%) Jaime Lannister (92%) Jorah Mormont (88%) Lord Varys (86%) Melisandre (82%) Beric Dondarrion (75%) Daenerys Targaryen (75%) The Hound (71%) Theon Greyjoy (69%)

Jorah Mormont also seems like a safe bet for someone who will die, given his greyscale affliction. The one character who might stand out on this list is Daenerys, since she is also heavily predicted to end up on the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, April 14 on HBO.