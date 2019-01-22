The end of January is almost here, which means winter is in full swing. Depending on where you live, there's probably frost on your windows and snow on the ground. With that being said, it's only natural to miss beach weather and sunshine. If you're longing for some warmth, you'll be thrilled to hear about Frontier Airlines' late January 2019 flight sale. The special is offering tons of cheap flights throughout the United States, including discounted fares to the beautiful beaches of Florida. Once you read more about the special, you'll be packing your swimsuits and booking your flights in no time.

If you're a frequent Frontier flier, then you probably know how to navigate around the airline's sale page. If not, I'll show you the way. In order to scan through various destinations included in Frontier's latest sale, head to the company's website. Once you're there, you should see information about the latest special toward the right of your screen. Once you see it, click "SHOP NOW." That'll take you to a list of flight deals that are included in the company's latest special. Once you're on that page, you'll be able to scroll through a ton of sale options and plan your vacay.

Don't take too long scanning through destinations and planning your trip, though — because Frontier's current sale ends on Wednesday, Jan. 23. With that being said, you might want to book your flight ASAP and sort the details out later. Sure, that might seem like a risky move — but it'll probably be worth it when you're relaxing on a beach in Miami.

Speaking of the beach, let's talk about actual flight deals. If you want to hang out in the Sunshine State, you can book a one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Miami, Florida for $25. Those of you living in New York City can also fly to Miami on the cheap, but those flights are $34 each. If you'd rather visit a different warm-weather city, you can fly from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, Florida for $25, or from Austin, Texas to Tampa, Florida for $20.

BRB, I'm packing my beach bag.

There are a few more things you should keep in mind before booking your sunny vacay, though. According to Frontier's website, you'll need to book your tickets at least seven days in advance. You'll also need to make sure you schedule your discounted flights on a valid travel dates — because not every day of the week will score you cheap fares.

For instance, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday flights should be discounted before March 6, 2019. However, only Tuesday and Wednesday flights are for sale between March 7, 2019 and June 12 — so plan accordingly. You'll also have to remember the company's blackout dates, which can be found on Frontier's home page. For more information about each flight, hit the link that says "ABOUT THIS DEAL" under each trip on the company's sale list. That'll give you most of the information you need about your chosen itinerary.

If you're hoping to take advantage of this deal, make sure you book your flights by Jan. 23. Once you purchase your tickets, mark your calendars and start planning your beach getaway.