Some days it just really seems like the winter weather just won't quit. From coast to coast, many people are dealing with cold temps, snow, and slush. It's no fun. A little vitamin D might help, though. Frontier Airlines February 2019 flight sale has 75 percent off fares to save you from your winter blues. The airline carrier is offering deep discounts on flights to warm and sunny destinations like Mexico. You may be bundled up tight in your winter gear, but a quick look at these cheap fares will be enough to remind you that shorts weather still exists.

Frontier Airlines' February 2019 flight sale is so good that it's only around for two days. The airline company is offering 75 percent off of certain domestic flights for a limited time only. To claim the discount, enter the promo code "SAVE75" when searching through the fares. The deals start on Thursday, Feb. 21 and will wrap up at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 22. That means you've got less than 48 hours to book your next vacation at a legit discount. (Told ya it was a quick one.)

Grab your swim suit and sunnies, because these deals are some of the cheapest I've ever seen. Check out this deal from Chicago to Jacksonville, Florida. When you use the "SAVE75" promo code, you can book a roundtrip flight in early March for a grand total of $53.60. That doesn't include the cost of any bags, though. But, Jacksonville is home to 22 miles of white, sandy beaches, so consider it money well spent.

Screenshot Frontier Airlines website/Rachel Murphy

If you're looking for a more exotic destination, check out these flights from Orlando to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The entire roundtrip flight costs $105.90 when you book in early March. That works out to $52.95 for a one-way fare. Even though this deal is a little pricer than the last, it's still incredibly cheap for a flight to Puerto Rico.

Screenshot Frontier Airlines website/Rachel Murphy

If you're not able to sneak off for a quick vacay in March, check out these early April flights from Philadelphia to New Orleans. The entire roundtrip flight will cost you $74.10, including taxes and fees. That's a little over $37 per flight. Seriously. These three roundtrip flights are cheaper than my weekly trip to the grocery store.

Screenshot Frontier Airlines website/Rachel Murphy

There are a couple of things to note before you book your fares. First, Frontier Airlines restricts the days that you can travel using the discount. Most airlines do this during major flight sales, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Make sure to book your flights during the following 2019 dates:

March 1-2

March 4-7

March 12-13

March 26-27

April 2-4

April 9-10

Secondly, certain routes are excluded from the 75 percent off promotion. You can view the full list of blacklisted flights over on the deals page of the Frontier Airlines website. It's always a good idea to review the terms and conditions before booking any travel deal just to be sure you know what you are getting yourself into.

All of these flights are subject to availability, so there's no guarantee that you'll be able to book a low-cost fare until you've actually clicked the purchase button. I found these fares a little tricky to sift through. Just be sure to give yourself ample time to comb through all of the flights to find a true deal. Safe travels.