If you didn't get what you wanted under the tree on Christmas, then you can give yourself the gift of travel during Frontier Airlines' December 2018 flight sale. The airline company is offering incredibly cheap fares to help you plan your next vacation. How cheap? Well, there are a couple of fares that start at $20 for a one-way ticket (including a flight to warm and sunny Florida). There's not much time left to take advantage of this super affordable flight sale, so be sure to book ASAP. Here's what you need to know.

Frontier Airlines' December 2018 flight sale is currently underway as you read this, but, as you've gathered, there is a limited amount of time to book a flight included in this post-Christmas promotion. According to Frontier Airlines, all $20 fares must be purchased by Wednesday, Dec. 26 (the day after Christmas). Hurry, hurry.

So, where can you go for just $20? Right now, you can fly from Norfolk, Virginia to Tampa, Florida starting at $20 for a one-way flight. Oh, and the return ticket is just as cheap (depending on what dates you select). This means that you can travel round-trip between these two destinations for a mere $40. Tampa maintains highs in the low 70s during the winter months, so you can leave your winter coat behind. The city is home to breweries and is only a 30-mile drive to the beautiful, white sandy shores of St. Pete Beach.

If these $20 fares won't work for you, check out some of the other flights that Frontier Airlines has to offer. The following additional fares start at $25 and include:

Atlanta to Orlando

Las Vegas to San Francisco

Jacksonville to Trenton, New Jersey

Atlanta to Miami

Charlotte to Tampa

Birmingham, Alabama to Orlando

Denver to Lafayette, Louisiana

Don't see your city listed? Not to worry, because there are many other $25 fares to be had during Frontier Airlines' December 2018 flight sale. You can easily search on the Frontier Airlines website to find an affordable flight for an upcoming getaway.

There are a few stipulations to keep in mind before you book, though. Travel is valid starting on Monday, Dec. 31. The $20 and $25 flights can be booked up until Wednesday, May 22. After that, prices go up. The cost of the ticket is good for nonstop travel to domestic locations and can only be booked on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Additionally, you should know that Frontier Airlines requires that travelers book the $20 fares at least seven days before the planned travel date. If you were hoping to catch a $20 flight to Tampa for New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, it's not going to happen this time around due to the advanced purchase requirement. But, there are plenty of $25 fares that will get you where you need to be on NYE.

If you're planning travel into next year, keep in mind that this particular sale includes two blackout dates: Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Tuesday, April. 23. There is no roundtrip purchase required, so you can enjoy these affordable fares without any commitment. Phew. OK, now I know that seems like a lot to remember. Given that Frontier Airlines is a budget carrier, the fares usually come with a lot of rules. But, hey, if you can make it work then it's a win-win for everyone.

BRB, while I pack my suitcase.