What better way to give your skin (and beauty cabinet) a mid-summer refresh than with Fresh Beauty's July 2019 online sale. The brand known for its refreshing (sorry, I had to), natural take on beauty products is offering Fresh.com shoppers 20% off of the entire site (excluding gift sets), and free two-day shipping exclusively on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16.

Fresh's product assortment contains a wide range of things like fragrances, masks, cleansers, moisturizers, lip products, and much more — so finding products to stock up on during the sale will not be hard. The best part? The sale has no minimum, so you will be able to cop 20% off of your entire purchase as well as the free two-day shipping, whether you purchase one product or 20.

If this kind of deal sounds too good to be true and you need a little assistance deciding what to purchase, ahead I've provided a breakdown of Fresh Beauty's key products that you should cop during the sale. From lip scrubs to perfumes, read on for a list of Fresh products that you'll be able to get 20% off of for just 48 hours.

SUGAR SPORT TREATMENT SUNSCREEN SPF 30

SUGAR SPORT TREATMENT SUNSCREEN SPF 30 $25 | Fresh

If there is one thing that you need to make sure is incorporated into your summer beauty routine, it's a product with an SPF. Fresh's Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30 is waterproof and provides UV protection to your lips, face, and eye area. The glide-on stick allows for an easy application and provides protection that is hydrating yet not too thick. The best part, you can get it for just $20 during Fresh's 20% off sale.

VITAMIN C GLOW FACE MASK

VITAMIN C GLOW FACE MASK $62 | Fresh

Fresh's Vitamin C Glow Face Mask is a brightening and exfoliating face mask that contains naturally-derived exfoliants from crushed citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and clementines — that's in addition to being jam packed with vitamins C, E, and B5. What's more is during the sale, you can cop this award-winning mask for just $50 (it's originally priced at $62), so you can get glowing, radiant skin at a serious discount.

SUGAR LIP POLISH EXFOLIATOR

SUGAR LIP POLISH EXFOLIATOR $24 | Fresh

When your lip products just aren't gliding on how you'd like them to, it's possible that your lips are in need of some exfoliating. Lucky for you, Fresh's Sugar Lip Polish will remove flakes with real brown sugar crystals and natural humectants, while adding a layer of moisture thanks to the product's incluion of shea butter and jojoba oil. You can cop this scrub at 20% off its original price on July 15 and 16, so it will only set you back about $20.

ROSE MORNING EAU DE PARFUM

ROSE MORNING EAU DE PARFUM $90 | Fresh

During Fresh's 20% off sale, you can cop this 100ml bottle of Rose Morning perfume for just $72. The fresh, velvety floral scent has top notes of rose petals, black currant, and violet leaves, middle notes of bulgarian rose, peach flowers, and freesia, and bottom notes of white tea, velvet musk, and warm amber.

SUGAR STRAWBERRY EXFOLIATING FACE WASH

SUGAR STRAWBERRY EXFOLIATING FACE WASH $33 | Fresh

Fresh's Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash that is gentle enough to be used daily as it removes impurities and excess oil without drying. Skin is left clean, refreshed, and incredibly soft. The cleanser is made with real strawberries and sugar crystals that melt into the skin as you apply it. You can cop this cleanser for just $27 during Fresh's sale.

ROSE DEEP HYDRATION FACE CREAM

ROSE DEEP HYDRATION FACE CREAM $42 | Fresh

If you've overdone it in the sun this summer and your skin is feeling dry and in need of a lightweight moisturizer, then Fresh's Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream is a gel-like moisturizer that acts as a moisture magnet and contains rosewater, rose flower oil, angelica leaf extract, and vitamin E to hydrate and soothe dry skin. The best part, it will be on sale for just $38 during Fresh's sale.

So if your skin and beauty cabinet are both in need of a reset this summer, then what better time to stock up on must-have products while also saving a ton of cash during Fresh's July 2019 sale.