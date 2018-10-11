Freeform's "Kickoff To Christmas" Lineup Is Here To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Your calendar isn't deceiving you, folks — it's not even Halloween yet. But it's never too early to get you in the holiday spirit when your loyal viewers are counting on you. Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" lineup has officially been revealed and it's pretty much a non-stop celebration of the season's entertainment classics. From Frozen to The Holiday to Christmas With the Kranks and The Santa Clause, the network is serving up movie faves throughout the month of November.

December might be when the holiday programming really heats up (or cools down, because winter), but Freeform is clearly open to getting.a headstart. In addition to a slew of Christmas-centric entertainment, their "Kickoff" roster of titles includes notalgic '90s films like Happy Gilmore, Titanic, Jumanji, Little Giants, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Way to appeal to my exact sensibilities, programming execs. Not an hour goes by next month without something enticing to watch available on TV. And this is all happening before December 1 when "25 Days of Christmas" commences. What a world we live in!

Take a good look at the full upcoming slate below and plan accordingly, friends. Tip: Mulan and Ratatouille both air on Thanksgiving if you need a break from your feasting.

Thursday, Nov. 1

5 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

7:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Inside Out

Friday, Nov. 2

12 a.m. Snowglobe

2:30 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Inside Out

8:30 p.m. Disney's Frozen

Saturday, Nov. 3

12 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

7 a.m. Titanic

11:30 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas

1:35 p.m. The Holiday

4:50 p.m. Disney's Frozen

7:20 p.m. Pitch Perfect

10 p.m. Life-Size

Sunday, Nov. 4

12 a.m. Snow

7 a.m. Sixteen Candles

9:05 a.m. Snow

11:10 a.m.The Holiday

2:25 p.m. Life-Size

4:30 p.m. Pitch Perfect

7:10 p.m. Just Go With It

9:50 p.m. Maleficent

11:55 p.m. Sixteen Candles

Monday, Nov. 5

4 p.m. Just Go With It

6:30 p.m. Maleficent

8:30 p.m. Jumanji

Tuesday, Nov. 6

12 a.m. Billy Madison

3:30 p.m. Billy Madison

5:30 p.m. Jumanji

8 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

Wednesday, Nov. 7

12 a.m. Angels Sing

3:30 p.m. Angels Sing

5:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:30 p.m. Sweet Home Alabama

12 a.m. The Family Stone

Thursday, Nov. 8

3:30 p.m. The Family Stone

6 p.m. Sweet Home Alabama

8:30 p.m. Love the Coopers

Friday, Nov. 9

12 a.m. Babe

1 p.m. Babe

3:05 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

5:10 p.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

7:15 p.m. Storks

9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 10

12 a.m. Beethoven

7 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks

9:10 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:15 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

1:20 p.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:25 p.m. Storks

5:30 p.m. Disney's Meet the Robinsons

7:35 p.m.Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. Call Me Claus

Sunday, Nov. 11

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

10:10 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

12:20 p.m. Call Me Claus

2:25 p.m. Disney's Meet the Robinsons

4:30 p.m. Deck the Halls

6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. Norm of the North

Monday, Nov. 12

4 p.m. Norm of the North

6:10 p.m. Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles

8:50 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

Tuesday, Nov. 13

12 a.m. Dennis the Menace

4:30 p.m. Dennis the Menace

6:40 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:50 p.m. Despicable Me

Wednesday, Nov. 14

12 a.m. 'll Be Home for Christmas

4:30 p.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas

6:40 p.m. Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur

Thursday, Nov. 15

12 a.m. Daddy Day Care

4 p.m. Disney-Pixar's The Good Dinosaur

6 p.m. Deck the Halls

8 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. A Cinderella Story

Friday, Nov. 16

4 p.m. Deck the Halls

6 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

9 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

Saturday, Nov. 17

12 a.m. Boxtrolls

7 a.m. Race for Your Life Charlie Brown

8:35 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:10 a.m. Little Giants

12:45 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

2:50 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story

4:50 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:55 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:25 p.m. Disney's Wreck-It Ralph

11:30 p.m. Jumanji

Sunday, Nov. 18

7 a.m. Little Giants

9:35 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

11:40 a.m. Jumanji

2:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:50 p.m. Disney's Wreck-It Ralph

8:55 p.m. Disney's The Lion King

11 p.m. Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Monday, Nov. 19

1 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:30 p.m.Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

4:30 p.m. Storks

6:30 p.m. Disney's The Lion King

8:30 p.m. Cinderella (Live Action)

Tuesday, Nov. 20

12 a.m. Sixteen Candles

12 p.m. Sixteen Candles

2 p.m. Titanic

6:30 p.m. Cinderella (Live Action)

9 p.m.Disney-Pixar's Brave

Wednesday, Nov. 21

12 a.m. Uncle Buck

11:30 a.m. Uncle Buck

1:30 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. Disney's Mulan

6:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Brave

8:30 p.m. Disney's Zootopia

Thursday, Nov. 22

12 a.m. Happy Gilmore

7:30 a.m. Happy Gilmore

11 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

2 p.m. Disney's Mulan

4 p.m. Ice Age: Continental Drift

6 p.m. Disney's Zootopia

8:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille

Friday, Nov. 23 12 a.m. - The Lego Movie 7:30 a.m. - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11 a.m. - The Lego Movie

1:30 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift

3:30 p.m. - Jumanji

6 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille

8:30 p.m. - Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo

Saturday, Nov. 24

12 a.m. Call Me Claus

7 a.m. Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

10:30 a.m. Jumanji

1:05 p.m. Disney's Tarzan

3:10 p.m. Despicable Me

5:15 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo

7:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. Life Size

Sunday, Nov. 25

7 a.m. Yogi Bear

8:35 a.m. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10:35 a.m. Disney's Tarzan

12:40 p.m. Despicable Me

2:45 p.m. Life Size

4:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. The Truth About Christmas (Freeform Original Film premiere)

11 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, Nov. 26

12 p.m. The Truth About Christmas

2:05 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

5:10 p.m. Disney's Meet the Robinsons

7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Paddington

Tuesday, Nov. 27

12 a.m. Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

1 p.m. Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

3 p.m. Disney's Meet the Robinsons

5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Paddington

8:50 p.m. Despicable Me

Wednesday, Nov. 28

12 a.m. Eight Crazy Nights

12 p.m. Eight Crazy Nights

2 p.m. Unaccompanied Minors

4:10 p.m. Jumanji

6:40 p.m. Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

Thursday, Nov. 29

12 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

1 p.m. Jumanji

3:30 p.m. The Holiday

6:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

8:50 p.m. The Santa Clause

Friday, Nov. 30

12 a.m. Jingle All The Way 2

1:30 p.m. The Holiday

4:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

6:40 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. I'll Be Home for Christmas