According to the famous song, there are "12 Days of Christmas." But, if you want to get real, there's just one day that really matters: Christmas itself. That's the big day when families come together, gifts are exchanged, and holiday cheer reaches its peak. It's also when Freeform treats fans to an all-day holiday movie marathon. Freeform's Christmas Day 2019 movie schedule is full of classic flicks that are full of cheer.

If you're a member of the kind of family that loves to spend Christmas Day getting cozy in front of a TV, then you'll want to pay extra attention to this list. All December long, Freeform celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with the "25 Days of Christmas" movie series. For the first time ever, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman are airing on the network. They're joining a bunch of modern classics like the Home Alone movies and The Santa Clause. Here's the full schedule for Christmas Day:

7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11am/10c The Santa Clause

1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 2

3:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman

3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

The movies on this list are all family-friendly, making them perfect viewing for everybody gathered around the Christmas tree on the big day. With this marathon, you can start and end the day in Chicago, first with Richie Rich and his friends and then with the McCallister clan in Home Alone. Then, at the stroke of midnight, you can celebrate the final moments of Christmas with the 2006 comedy Deck the Halls. The movie's about neighbors competing with their holiday decorations, which is a good reminder of all the stress involved in the holidays. After a long day of celebrating, it'll make you feel ready to say goodbye to Christmas.

You can watch Freeform on TV, or you can log in through your TV provider on Freeform.go.com. You can also watch on the Freeform app or through Hulu.