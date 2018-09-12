Ariana Grande's brother is breaking his silence about Mac Miller's death. And what he has to say is truly heartfelt. The two had been close for quite some time, so Frankie Grande's reaction to Mac Miller's death is definitely an important one.

Grande took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to write in detail about his thoughts, feelings, and memories of the 26-year-old rapper. In his post, Grande explained that Miller was the main reason he sought treatment for substance abuse himself.

Grande said the following of how Miller, whose real first name is Malcolm, influenced his decision to go into treatment:

I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them. It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm.

In addition, Grande also wrote about how supportive Miller was of his sobriety journey. Miller was apparently by Grande's side every step of the way with gifts, kind words, and relatable experiences.

I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding.

Here's a look at what Grande posted to his Instagram:

Grande ended his post with some words of encouragement for those who are living with addiction. His overarching goal, it seems, was to let people know they aren't alone, which is a message a lot of people need to hear in the wake of this tragedy.

Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing. Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE. To anyone who needs help, help is there. you just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult... but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there.

With all that said, Grande had one last message for Miller, whom he credits with so much of his success in remaining sober:

Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏

It's an unfortunate situation all around. Hopefully, those who loved Miller are rallying around each other right now and making sure they all get through this together.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance abuse issues, you can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).