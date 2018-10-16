What was once The Summer of Love seems to be quickly turning into The Fall of Heartbreak. That's right, people. Celebrity hearts are breaking just as quickly as they decided to fall in love and get engaged. And, the most recent casualty of The Fall of Heartbreak? Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Much to the dismay of their fans, they have reportedly broken up... or have they? Frankie Grande's Instagram after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's reported breakup hints that maybe things are not totally over between the pair, after all.

What was this illusive Instagram, you ask? Allow me to explain. Just as rumors started to swirl around regarding the end of his sister's short-lived whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, Grande posted an image of what seems to be a frozen ice tunnel in Solheimajökull, Iceland along with the caption, "not to spoil the ending for you but everything’s gonna be ok. 😉👌."

Now, obviously, the caption could have been referring to... well, literally anything else. But people are taking it as a sign that Ariana and Pete might not be broken up, after all. (Elite Daily has reached out to Frankie's rep for comment.) In particular, it's the combination of the winky face at the end and the suspicious timing — posted just 12 hours after the news of the rumored breakup broke — that means it could refer to the split, according to Cosmo.

I see the point. Why put that all-knowing winky face in there?! It's confusing. But I don't necessarily think it's a super strong case.

While I'd really like to believe that Pete and Ariana are still a couple, I have to say I don't buy it. Right when the news leaked, Frankie posted a video on his Instagram story dedicated to Ariana. "Good morning to my beautiful, beautiful sister," he said. "I love you so much and you're with me right now in Iceland. Just listen." At that point he started singing her song, "breathin," adding, "You know you gotta keep, keep on breathing. That's true."

I don't know about you, but that video isn't something I'd send to my sister when she wasn't going through a breakup. That's got supportive breakup message written all over it.

And the fact that he posted the picture with the "everything's gonna be ok" caption 12 hours later? He could have meant that everything will be OK in her sister's life, despite the fact that she's going through this split right now! Not that the split simply didn't happen.

Oh, and don't even get me started on the fact that Ariana just bailed on performing at a charity function for Scooter Braun, her friend and manager, this past Saturday night. "Someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Scooter told the crowd. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

She needs time? She's got things that she's going through? Obviously, again, we don't know for sure, but I think we can all agree that this sounds very breakup-ish.

That being said, multiple sources told People that they saw Ariana at Pete's taping of SNL that night before the alleged split. Another source confirmed to People that the two were very much together on Saturday. “They totally could get back together because who knows with those two,” the insider told People. “Honestly, who knows — they were fully together on Saturday.”

The whole thing is very confusing. And, hey, they probably were together on Saturday. But if she was ditching an extremely important event to be there, I have two theories:

1.) She wanted to break up with him and knew she had to do it in person.

2.) Their relationship was already in trouble and this was a last ditch attempt to save it that didn't pan out.

Either way, I'm convinced they were broken up by Sunday (cue: the supportive Instagram story from her brother). Will they get back together? That I'm not sure about. Who knows?! Love works in mysterious ways.

