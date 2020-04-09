Tiger King is a bonafide hit for Netflix. The docu-series about Joe Exotic and his quixotic quest against Carole Baskin, his self-proclaimed nemesis, captivated audiences around the world. The show has become one of Netflix's most-watched series to date, with a reported 34 million viewers over the first 10 days of release. So it's not surprising others are jumping on the bandwagon. There is a reported "bonus episode" coming to Netflix, as well as a limited series drama in the works. Now there's also Fox and TMZ's Tiger King special coming on Apr. 13.

The Tiger King story seems tailor-made for the investigative journalist program. With many TV series running out of episodes in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, an investigative one-hour special is a perfect replacement to fit into Fox's primetime programming. Called TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?, the special will dive into the unanswered questions left by the Netflix docu-series.

Moreover, Fox has had success before with these TMZ specials. Back in January, there was an hour-long piece on the British royal family in the wake of Sussexit, which reportedly drew 3.3 million viewers.

Netflix on YouTube

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The hour-long special, titled TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?, will feature TMZ head Harvey Levin, interviews with people connected to the case of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and 'never-before-seen footage.'

As to what viewers can expect to see:

Fox and TMZ say the special will explore some questions left unanswered in Netflix's breakout docu-series, including whether lead figure Joe Exotic is "really guilty" of the murder-for-hire plot of which he was convicted, a look at the disappearance of animal activist Carole Baskin's former husband and the status of a newly reopened investigation into that disappearance.

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? will air on Fox on Monday, Apr. 13, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET.