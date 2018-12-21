By now, I'm hoping you've finished all your holiday shopping and have had enough time to stack your chips back up, because this Forever 21 2018 holiday sale is too good to pass up. The good news is, even if you're short on cash, the entire store and the brand's website is marked down — even items that are already on sale — so go ahead and load up on those winter staples, must-have accessories, cute shoes, and party dresses you've been lusting after. No, this is not a drill, and yes, you should probably get shopping before all the good stuff is gone.

Here's the deal: Everything — yes, every single thing — at Forever 21 is marked 30 percent off the original and sale prices. And to make things even better (yes, it is possible), the sale has already started, so you can get shopping right now. From now, until Monday, Dec. 24, you can hit Forever 21 stores near you or shop online and start saving on your winter wardrobe or pick up some last-minute holiday gifts. According to the website, you'll just need to use the code HOLIDAY30.

If you're making an in-store appearance, get there as soon as possible — like now! TBH, leave work early if you have to, wake up at the crack of dawn, or log some late-night online-shopping hours... whatever you have to do, because this stuff is sure to go quickly.

To help you fill those carts (even the virtual ones) STAT, I'm sharing the best winter pieces, party dresses, and pretty accessories to save your money on at Forever 21's 30 percent off sale.

NYE Party Pieces

Sequin Trim Blazer in Silver (sale price: $40, 30 percent off: $28; forever21.com)

Multicolor Striped Sequin Mini Skirt in Black/Multi (regular price: $32, 30 percent off: $22; forever21.com)

Velvet Sequin Leggings in Black (regular price: $28, 30 percent off: $20; forever21.com)

Sequin Mini Dress in Pink/Multi (regular price: $28, sale price: $20; forever21.com)

Outerwear

Faux Fur Zippered Jacket in Mint (sale price: $15, 30 percent off: $11; forever21.com)

Fringe Crochet-Knit Open-Front Jacket in Mustard (regular price: $42, 30 percent off: $30; forever21.com)

Plaid Print Trench Coat in Red/Multi (regular price: $60, 30 percent off: $42; forever21.com)

NASA Hooded Faux Fur Jacket in Orange/Black (regular price: $50, 30 percent off: $35; forever21.com)

Shoes

Faux Leather Knee-High Boots in White (regular price: $38, 30 percent off: $27; forever21.com)

Faux Patent Leather Slide Heels in Light Blue (regular price: $23, 30 percent off: $16; forever21.com)

Tweed Ankle Boots in Navy (regular price: $40, 30 percent off: $27; forever21.com)

Colorblock Combat Boots in Taupe (regular price: $52, 30 percent off: $37; forever21.com)

Accessories

Assorted Earring Set in Gold/Brown (regular price: $10, 30 percent off: $7; forever21.com)

Faux Leather Crossbody Bag in Black (regular price: $23, 30 percent off: $16; forever21.com)

Flat Lens Square Sunglasses in Black (regular price: $8, 30 percent off: $6; forever21.com)

USA D-Ring Grosgrain Belt in Black (regular price: $10, 30 percent off: $7; forever21.com)

Tiered Faux Gem Drop Earrings in Emerald Green (regular price: $10, sale price: $7; forever21.com)