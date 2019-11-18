Forever 21's Black Friday Deals Include Up To 40% Off Sitewide

Forever 21 might be shutting down over 100 stores in the U.S. in the coming months, but that's not stopping the brand from having a major Black Friday sale. The fast-fashion retailer will once again offer major discounts on all of its clothing, accessories, shoes, and beauty products. From leggings, jeans, and coats, to heels, earrings, and clutches, Forever 21's Black Friday deals include so many cheap yet stylish finds, but there are only a few days to take advantage of the discounts.

Forever 21 already has a pretty extensive sale section, but the discounts get even steeper this time of year. This Black Friday, the savings will be particularly better than in years past with different sales happening daily between Thursday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 3. On Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 29, the brand will offer 30% off everything both in-store and online. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, the retailer will offer an extra 50% off sale items and 21% off your entire purchase online only. On Cyber Monday, you can expect to take 40% off the entire website, which is the biggest discount Forever 21 has ever offered. The brand will finish off the cyber sale by offering a 30% discount sitewide on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

With so many deals on so many items during Forever 21's Black Friday sale, deciding what to buy may seem overwhelming, so here are the five picks you need to take advantage of ASAP:

Thanks to Forever 21's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, you can prepare your wardrobe for all of the upcoming holiday parties, all while saving up to 40% on festive looks like this one. Because nothing says "I'm holiday party ready" quite like a sparkly sequin blazer.

If you need a new winter coat, now is the time to shop, as you can snag faux fur cheetah print coats like this one at a major discount.

What better way to incorporate the biker shorts trend into your holiday wardrobe than by rocking sequin biker shorts. You'll be able to save up to 40% on these shorts during Forever 21's sale.

If you've been wanting a new pair of jeans, there's no better time to cop a pair. These high-waisted skinny jeans come with a built-in belt and are available in sizes 1X to 3X.

Cold weather calls for a new pair of boots that can brave the climate. These faux suede leopard print boots feature neon green laces, because pops of bright colors aren't just for the warmer seasons.

In addition to these awesome deals, each day of the sale Forever 21 is also offering online-only perks, like doorbuster discounts up to 80%, Beauty by Riley Rose doorbusters, free shipping, and "Bounce Back Savings" where you can receive 10% back on what you spent to be used in January. Finally, if you're in the market for an ugly holiday sweater, you'll want to purchase one from Forever 21. The brand will donate $1 from every ugly sweater purchase to the Boys & Girls Club of America from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.