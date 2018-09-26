The year 2018 has come with plenty of twists and turns and, as a whole, I'm not really sure how I felt about. That being said, no matter what your feelings about this past year, it can't be denied that, from Jailey to to Grandavidson, 2018 has been a fantastic year for celeb relationships. And now we've got another couple to add to the list, because FKA Twigs & Shia LaBeouf are dating.

The alleged couple first met on the set of the movie Honey Boy in Los Angeles. Since filming the movie together, paparazzi has snapped pictures of the two of them doing coupley things together in London, like leaving her place in sweats to go get groceries from the local shop.

In one particularly random and hilariously specific detail, the Daily Mail reports LeBeouf, 32, was "clutching a Styrofoam cup and a bag of tomatoes" as he walked down the street with his new girlfriend.

And this is not a drill, people. Outside of the fact that they were spotted running particularly relationship-y errands together, the Daily Mail also got confirmation straight from the source that they are, in fact, a couple. Yes, that's right. The notoriously private Twigs, herself, confirmed their relationship status in an uncharacteristically public moment.

The 30-year-old singer used the intercom at her house to respond to one persistent Daily Mail journalist. Yes, that's right. The intercom. Unconventional, I know. But would we really expect anything less than unconventional from her? Probably not.

Over the intercom, she confirmed their relationship by simply saying: "We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time."

I know, I know, I know... this is all great and, TBH, they make total sense as a couple. Like, I'm kind of weirded out they weren't able to find each other sooner.

The Daily Mail reports LaBeouf split from Mia Goth months ago. According to People, the couple was even rumored to have been married after being spotted having a ceremony at an Elvis Presley-themed Las Vegas chapel but, alas, a Nevada clerk says they never obtained a marriage license.

Twigs, on the other hand, has been single for a bit longer. People reports the she and Rob Pattinson split back in October. “I think they will eventually get back together," a source close to the couple told the publication at the time of their breakup. "He still loves her and I think that’s the girl he wants to marry.”

I wonder what the source thinks now that Twigs is linked to LaBeouf. But, hey. Whether they're going to be together forever or not, the important thing is that, according to Twigs, herself, they're "happy." Isn't that the only thing that really matters at the end of the day?

