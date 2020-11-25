Well, well, well, if it isn't Rihanna, standing in front of me saying, "B*tch better have my money." I do, Rihanna. I always do. Particularly when both Fenty Beauty's and Fenty Skin's Black Friday 2020 sales are too good for me to ignore. Considering Rihanna has spent the better part of this year not only amping up and refining Fenty Beauty's repertoire but also dropping a whole ass skincare brand so we can all achieve that RiRi complexion, there is little to no reason to skip out on these savings. Sorry, but your credit card is about to do some work, work, work, work, work.

As of right now, Fenty Beauty's 2020 Black Friday deals have begun, with a blanket promotion of 30% off the entire site — no code necessary. The sale excludes Rihanna's CLF products and ends on Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. While Fenty Skin doesn't appear to have a site-wide deal for Black Friday, you can get a free Fenty Skin travel bag if you purchase $75 worth of Fenty Skin products. This deal is also currently ongoing and ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 ET.

With products like the Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle ($75, Fenty Skin), you can literally hit that marker in one go and snag the complete set of products that started it all. On the Fenty Beauty side of things, waste no time in grabbing the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil ($39, Fenty Beauty), which can be used all over your body to achieve a glow that'll rival Rihanna's own. Below, take a peek at a sampling of fan-favorite products you shouldn't skip out on come Black Friday:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.