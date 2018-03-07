I would say that I am pretty good at being fulfilled without being in a relationship. This is not a humblebrag, I'm just usually single. I typically whine about my singledom because I feel like I'm supposed to. Often, I've convinced myself that if I'm not in a relationship, it's because nobody "picked me." But when great people have come into my life, I actually have a really hard time letting go of my independence and adjusting my life to fit in with that of another person (#selfish). Is feeling fulfilled without being in a relationship in my DNA?

Hot take: Maybe we're all just different people with different priorities. Maybe whether or not a relationship is fulfilling to you has something to do with your needs and wants at a particular moment of your life. If I have to venture a guess, I'd say that there's probably a 50/50 split among women when it comes to those who feel they need a relationship to have a full life, and those who don't feel they need to be in a relationship to be fulfilled. I've had best friends who are serial monogamists, while I am seriously unable to commit.

I decided to check in with real women, both on Reddit and from secret groups I am a part of on Facebook. (Secret groups are the only nontoxic part of Facebook, and I highly recommend you check them out.) Here's what eight women had to say about feeling fulfilled without a relationship.

1. This Woman Reminds Us That Happiness Comes In Many Forms

I am single by choice after a long marriage that was far less satisfying than being single. I have a fulfilled life outside of romance. While a good relationship is nice to have and I may want one in the future, I don’t need one to be happy or fulfilled. The rest of my life is amazing.

— thelibertinegal

Honestly, eating a bag of chips in my underwear and watching Queer Eye on Netflix brings me joy and fulfillment, so I hear this.

2. This Woman's Fulfillment Just Doesn't Come From People At All

No real reason why, I guess my sense of fulfillment just doesn't come from other people.

— joannagoanna

Amen, friend. Having your own sense of fulfillment from within is ultimate #goals.

3. This Woman Calls Herself A Relationship Anarchist

I'm a relationship anarchist so it ain't like I think there is anything ONLY a romantic monogamous relationship could give me, or even add in a special way a friendship or any other type of relationship couldn't. I'm pretty in love with my life as is and I have no desire to co-habitate, marry and have children, so...

— necrolalia

I admire this honesty. When I really think about it, I do personally desire companionship at times, but I feel like I often beat myself up for being single because society told me being in a relationship is the right thing to do. Anarchy lives!

4. This Woman Breaks It Down Perfectly

I’m fiercely independent and enjoy my own company enough that I don’t feel like I need a boyfriend/partner. I also have a very close group of girl friends, am very close to my parents and brother and between keeping in touch with guys I’ve dated... I feel like I don’t even have room in my life for a proper boyfriend! I’ve never been one to get bummed about being single because I’m not actively seeking someone out... it’s mostly on purpose and because I haven’t found the perfect person to date I would rather just be single!"

— Anonymous

I like this woman's attitude of being open to the right person, while still being OK with her independent lifestyle. I don't mind my own company either. In fact, I sort of relish my time alone, despite being an extrovert on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.

5. This Woman Reminds Us The Grass Is Always Greener

Single life is good too and has its own pros that don't exist when you have a relationship.

— Redhaired103

As a single person, I can fall asleep with the TV on if I want. I can decide to move to Peru! I can flirt with that cutie bartender! Freedom is fun!

6. This Woman Feels Fulfilled By Her Friends

"I've actually just come to the conclusion that I don't want a relationship. I have a friend that I hang out with but I just don't have that emotional need to be connected to someone in that way right now."

— cenatutu

This is how I have felt most of my life. When my friends are around, I never feel like I need a boyfriend. However, as I've gotten older and my friends have paired off in more serious ways, that desire to have a companion creeps in.

7. This Woman Has Seen The Negative Side Of Relationships

After coming out of an abusive relationship a few years ago, it's left a sour taste in my mouth. The guy needs to be amazing for me to bring him into my daughter's life. I am not opposed to a relationship, but I will not actively seek one out right now. Sometimes I crave intimacy and affection, but that's where the FWB comes in."

— minnie9877

This is very modern, and I commend her attitude and open-mindedness, given all that she's gone through.

8. This Woman Reminds Us It's Important To Be Single Sometimes

I can find fulfillment in my life without a relationship. And I think it's important to feel that without a partner. A partner is someone you share that with, not someone you depend on to feel complete.

— sleepingwideawake

There is no shame in constantly being in relationships, just as there is no shame in constantly being single. That said, I think, as with all things in life, if you find yourself gravitating toward a comfort zone, break it. That's when the growth happens. I have friends who seem to lose their entire sense of themselves when they are single for the first time in a while, and I have had trouble opening up because I have very little sense of myself in a relationship. I think the most important thing is to keep challenging yourself to break the pattern and get out there — whether that means dating someone, dating no one, or just taking yourself on a trip somewhere alone. To be single is not less than having a partner.

