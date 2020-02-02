Whether you're a football fanatic or you exclusively watch the game to "poke" fun at the players, I think you can agree that the commercials alone can make the Super Bowl worth watching. For example, Facebook's 2020 Super Bowl Commercial captures viewers all across America's attention by featuring not one, not 10, but 12 different Facebook groups, once of which is called Starting Strongman. What is Starting Strongman, you might ask? A support group for people training for the Strongman competition, which was originally designed in the 19th century to exhibit and test the boundaries of physical strength. But don't let the name fool you: The group contains 4,000 women trainees, one of whom recently won the title of the strongest woman in the world. And, no, before you ask — it's not me.

The entire ad culminates in the Rocky Balboa Going The Distance group, in which members recreate the title character's iconic training sequence, including comedian Chris Rock running up and down a set up steps. Rock, clad in a grey sweatsuit, turns around, gives the camera a cheeky smile, and asks, "Who did you expect?" Then, Sylvester Stallone, who originated the character, struts onscreen and answers, "I don't know, maybe me!" And scene.

Facebook on YouTube

This commercial is part of a larger series called "The More Together" campaign, which aims to capture the joy that Facebook users experience when connecting with like-minded individuals across the country. Featuring veteran stars like Stallone and Rock, the campaign's intention is to celebrate the power of people coming together through niche interests and mutual experiences. For example, Stallone and Rock might touch base about what it's like to be part of the small subset of the elite who are worth upward of $100 million. Or perhaps, something like the ability to do push-ups or enthusiasm for the word "rock." The campaign does not, however, claim to connect users who believe that they were mislead by allegedly inaccurate information or harmful propaganda circulated by the platform. (Facebook responded to Elite Daily's request for comment with Mark Zuckerberg's statement on Oct 17, 2019 that said, "I don't think it's right for a private company to censor...the news in a democracy.) Perhaps those people have opted to congregate offline.