Now that Labor Day, aka the unofficial end of summer, is less than a month away, it's crunch time to get in those last-minute travel plans you've been unable to pull the trigger on all season long. If you're a fur parent, it can be especially hard to make moves on booking a getaway when you also have to factor in the cost of either housing your pup or trying to find lodgings that are pet-friendly. If you and your four-legged friend are long overdue for a getaway, you'll want to check out Expedia's Let's Go travel sale for August 2019. With savings on airfare and lodgings up for grabs, both pet parents and non-pet parents alike can plan to start drafting that "OOO" email in the coming weeks.

If you like to travel or at least have a strong case of wanderlust that frequently has you browsing for travel deals on the regular, you've probably stumbled upon Expedia before. The budget travel website frequently offers savings on things like flights, hotels, and car rentals, making it a helpful tool for money-savvy individuals. Luckily, even budget websites have extra sales on top of their discounted rates from time to time, and Expedia's Let's Go sale will definitely brighten up any wannabe traveler's "dog days of summer."

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, Aug. 6, the company is beginning its limited time sale on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. PT through Aug. 18, which gives you just under a week to go ham on travel deals. Unlike a lot of travel sales, which help you score savings on flights and lodging for the next season, these deals are valid from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31 this year, so travelers who are looking for a last-minute getaway before the end of the month and those who want to plan ahead for a fall vacation can both expect to rake in the savings.

I took a look at the offers that are up for grabs, and was happy to see that there are quite a few options for both airfare and hotels. While many of the options are pet-friendly, making it easier for fur parents to bring their fur baby along if they want to, you definitely don't need to own a pup to take advantage of this sale.

Expedia

First up, select hotels will be offering 30% off a stay there if you're visiting anytime between Aug. 12 and Oct. 31. Meanwhile, if you visit the Expedia Let's Go sale page during the sale period, you can also download a coupon that will help you score an extra 10% off your booking price.

The travel site is also offering an extra incentive to download their free mobile app. If you download it, you can get a coupon that'll help you take off 50% off the price of your hotel, giving you a lot more money to stash away in your bank account for a rainy day or spend on activities at your travel destination.

Travelocity is also keeping the deals coming with airfare, and I'm so here for it. Flights can get expensive and are usually the biggest ticket item when planning a vacation. However, you can save $50 off $200 worth of airfare (or 25%) when you take advantage of a coupon code that you'll find in the mobile app. However, if you combine that mobile app coupon with a coupon on Expedia's website, you can score $100 off your $200 airfare. That means that you could walk away paying just half the cost of your round-trip that you'd normally pay.

Last but not least, Expedia's deal on flight and hotel packages could gift you up to 75% off the bundle, as a mobile app coupon will give you $750 off a $1,000 package.

Expedia

While the start of the sale is still a few days away, I'd recommend becoming an Expedia Member and downloading the Expedia app sooner rather than later ahead of the launch. Doing both of these things are free, and you'll need to do them to get the most bang for your buck during the Let's Go sale. Come Aug. 12 through Aug. 18, you can head to Expedia's website and check out the app for special coupon codes, as well as additional deals that will be going on. Meanwhile, using any of your coupons on the app will score you double the amount of points, so you can start building up to more saving in the future.

Just one thing to keep in mind: According to the Let's Go page, many of the coupons only come with a limited quantity, so I'd act quickly once the sale starts to save the most money of your travels.