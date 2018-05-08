In the late hours on Monday, May 7, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced he would resign, just hours after The New Yorker published a piece containing allegations from multiple women who claimed he had abused them. In an initial statement, Schneiderman denied the allegations, saying that he had "not assaulted anyone" and that he had "never engaged in nonconsensual sex."

The New Yorker story, published on May 7, was reported on by Jane Meyer and Ronan Farrow. You may recognize Farrow's name, who recently received a Pulitzer Prize for his work reporting on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse that spanned decades. And now the journalist has had his hand in once again bringing down another alleged sexual predator that's in the public eye. In the report, four women who've been romantically involved with the attorney general have come forward and accused Schneiderman of assault. Allegations include slapping across the face, choking, and threatening to kill his partners should they try to break up with him. Schneiderman's spokesperson has said that he “never made any of these threats," according to The New Yorker.

In his initial statement regarding the report and allegations from these women, Schneiderman said,

In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.

But clearly the allegations and subsequent backlash from both the general public and the political world were serious enough to get him to resign. New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement on May 7 to express his feelings about the allegations, and said that "given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article," called on Schneiderman to resign "for the good of the office."

Which is exactly what Schneiderman did. Not much longer after Cuomo released his statement, Schneiderman announced his resignation while still maintaining his innocence against the allegations. His statement read as follows,

It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as attorney general for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.

Schneiderman is a longtime Democrat and a fervent opposer of President Donald Trump. Since Trump has taken office, Schneiderman has sued his administration over environmental and immigration, among others.

What's more is that Schneiderman has been consistently and vocally supportive of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. In fact, he played a large part in the prosecution of Weinstein in New York. Following the New York Times and New Yorker reports accusing Weinstein of sexual abuse, Schneiderman filed a civil rights lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, Weinstein, and his brother Bob Weinstein, alleging “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws.” Given his public image in terms of the Weinstein case specifically, it may come as a shock to hear these new accusations against Schneiderman.

But nevertheless, Schneiderman has found himself on the other side of the coin in terms of being accused of pretty serious crimes. It's not clear whether or not the women that have come forward will press charges, but the adverse reaction from the report alone have seemingly ended Schneiderman's political and legal career.