Social media is a great way to interact with friends or launch a wildly successful YouTube career, and Emma Chamberlain, who boasts over 8.5 million subscribers on Youtube, knows all about the latter. Unfortunately, while internet fame comes with tons of amazing perks, like sponsorship deals and magazine covers, there's also the pressure to look a certain way, and Chamberlain is all too familiar. You see, Emma Chamberlain's quotes about the downside of being an influencer reveal a lot.

Chamberlain is the February 2020 cover star of Cosmopolitan. In her interview with the publication, she revealed that even though she's been labeled an "influencer," she admitted she despises the word.

“I think the word ‘influencer’ is kind of disgusting," she said. “Let’s use me as an example: If someone is calling me an influencer, they’re saying that my job is to influence, and I don’t think that’s true. I prefer to entertain and be a friend. I don’t want to influence.”

Despite becoming a social media star and an internet friend to millions of teenagers, Chamberlain found experiencing mental health and body image issues.

“Living in L.A., if you’re at an unhealthy weight, that’s normal. That’s really, really, really a mindf*ck, for sure," she said, before opening up about her battles with food. “Like, your grind is your grind, and I’m not going to get in the way of that. I just think that growing up on social media gave me eating issues as a kid. I literally have struggled with that my whole life."

Chamberlain also got real about how widespread she's found eating disorders to be in her friendship circles. “Almost every person I’ve met has had some form of an eating disorder. I mean, I’ve had...I don’t want to trigger anyone, but so many," she explained, before sharing how it affected her life at home.

“I’ve been fully not at a healthy weight and I thought I was obese multiple times. It’s awful. My whole family was telling me I looked terrible. They were like, ‘You look like you’re dying.’ I was like, ‘I think I look great.’”

Chamberlain, however, is learning to love her body and vowed to never use photoshop in any of her pictures. “I refuse to do that because nobody needs to think I look like that. I look the way I look.”

Yup, Emma Chamberlain looks the way she looks. And that's stunning, btw.