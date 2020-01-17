Eminem surprised fans on Friday, Jan. 17, when he dropped a surprise album, Music to be Murdered By. While the main focus of the record appears to be the rapper's push for gun reform, Eminem quickly came under fire for his lyrics on one of the 20 songs that references the Manchester Bombing at Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman concert in 2017. Eminem's "Unaccommodating" lyric about Ariana Grande has listeners pissed.

Music to be Murdered By features collabs with Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak and the late Juice WRLD, but even those songs couldn't take listeners' focus off the lyrics about Grande, which they find to be insensitive.

On "Unaccommodating," Eminem raps: "I'm contemplating yelling 'bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting." Eminem followed up the lyrics about the attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead and dozens of others hospitalized, with the sound of a loud explosion, so it's no surprise social media went wild with criticism.

"Eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert... that is just so f*cking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them?" one fan wrote. Another added: "I wish i could unhear this. this is so low & disgusting. this isn't something to joke about for money & clout! i can't believe this would even cross his mind."

Even Eminem stans went off, causing the hashtag "#eminemisoverparty" to trend on Twitter. See some of the tweets below.

Still, others came to Eminem's defense, pointing out that he previously helped raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Fans also encouraged others to listen to, and watch the video for, "Darkness," Eminem's new song dedicated to gun reform. "When will this end?" text at the end of Eminem's "Darkness" music video reads. "When enough people care. Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America."

Grande has yet to comment on Eminem's new music. Shortly after midnight, Grande posted a photo of the late Mac Miller to her Instagram Stories, seemingly showing support for the release of his posthumous album, Circles, that also dropped on Friday.

While it's unclear if Grande will comment on the song, fans seem to agree that Eminem's lyrics are insensitive, to say the least.