It's hard to imagine Emily Blunt doing anything but acting. She's literally that good. But at one point in her life, Blunt almost pursued a different Hollywood-type career. Emily Blunt's quotes about almost being a pop star — and who told her not to go through with it — are golden.

Blunt stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, March 10, to promote her newest film, A Quiet Place Part II, when talk turned to what could have been had she put all her focus on making music. It all started when Jimmy Kimmel brought up Blunt's "lovely singing voice" and former pursuit of a musical career.

"I could have been Britney [Spears]," Blunt joked before Kimmel asked her why she didn't go forward with those plans. "'Cause I realized that I'm not good at dancing and didn't want to be Britney," she said. "I don't know."

Though Blunt noted that the conversation was making her "nervous," she decided to provide additional information, and revealed she even had a song called "Ring It Up" but the tune "will never see the light of day."

As she was giving music a go, Blunt landed her first acting job and from there one very famous actress put an end to Blunt's pop star fantasies. She explained:

Then I was doing a play, my first job was with Judi Dench — the dame — which was incredible, and she was wonderful to me and I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me, that I didn't think was right for me. She said, 'Oh, no, darling, you can't do both. You can't act and do that.' She talked me out of it. She put the kibosh on that.

Watch the full, hilarious conversation starting at the 4:30 mark in the video below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

While moviegoers enjoyed Blunt's singing voice in movies like Mary Poppins Returns and Into The Woods, it's safe to say fans are happy that Blunt went with acting, because, without her, so many films wouldn't have been the same.