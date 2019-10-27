Months after Game of Thrones finished up its eighth season, Daenerys Targaryen is still hanging out with her two main love interests. On Saturday, Oct. 26, actress Emilia Clarke rang in her 33rd birthday by spending some quality time with her two co-stars, and the resulting photo of the trio is the stuff of Thrones dreams. Get ready to cancel your plans for the weekend, because this Instagram of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and Jason Momoa’s Game of Thrones reunion will make you want to watch the show all over again.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that while the show is over, winter is very much coming. Clarke — who was ringing in her 33rd birthday — shared an image of herself hanging out with Kit Harington and Jason Momoa, who played her love interests Jon Snow and Khal Drogo on the HBO series. "Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo," she captioned the image.

Momoa, who's a close friend of Clarke's, took to the comments section to send her some well wishes.

"Happy birthday love," he wrote. "So stoked I got to see you."

ICYMI, Clarke and Momoa are friends in real life, and she helped him ring in his own birthday back in July, so their latest hang out really wasn't a surprise.

"With you I feel 2 feet small. X 2," Emilia Clarke shared on Instagram after celebrating at the Rosewood London. "@prideofgypsies HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you. #moonofmylifemysunandstars #finallyabathbigenoughtobathadragonin #thenbrokecosispentallmymoneyonbubblebath."

While Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run earlier this year, there's been no shortage of fangirl moments.

Camilla Cabello proved that the GOT fandom is still going strong when she recently detailed how she got starstruck when meeting Clarke and Momoa. Admitting that she'd never "fangirled so hard," the "Señorita" songstress told the pair, "I'd just like to say, I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan in the entire world," while hanging out with them on a recent broadcast of The Graham Norton Show on BBC One. "I went through Game of Thrones, like literally finished all eight seasons in a month this year. It’s going to take me about the whole time of this interview to recover from this. I’ve never fangirled so hard in my life."

BBC on YouTube

It's safe to say that the feeling was mutual, as Clarke later reposted an Instagram that Cabello shared of herself "bending the knee" to the actress.

"@camila_cabello oh GURL the feelings mutual," she wrote. "Thank you for making me feel like a khalessi all over again."

Clarke also recently opened up about having her own fangirl moment when meeting Beyonce, which she admitted went less ideally than she'd hoped.

“So I did not expect to see them, you know, in the flesh, I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she revealed during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m invited!’ And Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, ‘Oh … I’d like to talk to you!’ and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond. As in, she obviously came up and was like, this’ll be cool, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ [I was] too many drinks in, started crying, it didn’t go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too intense.’”

Clarke further elaborated on the situation while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, admitting that she spent most of the evening "crying."

"And then I just kept trying to find them all night, and I couldn’t find them because I was crying,” she continued. “It breaks my heart that I messed it up."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

While only time will tell whether Clarke and Bey ever strike up a friendship, Throners will be happy to see that despite the show's ending and her on-screen death, Daenerys' relationship with Jon Snow and Khal Drogo is stronger than ever.