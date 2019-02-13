Grey's Anatomy is known to make its fans cry by laying the melodrama on thick. I mean, how many tragedies can really befall just one hospital over and over again? But, a recent video is giving fans a taste of the more light-hearted behind-the-scenes vibe on the Grey's set. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, just posted a video of an impromptu Ariana Grande-scored dance party she had with her co-star Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays her budding love interest Dr. Andrew DeLuca. Ellen Pompeo's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" video will have you crying, but only because seeing the Grey's and Ariana Grande fandoms come together will bring you tears of joy.

Pompeo's Instagram video shows her singing along to the new song off Grande's Thank U, Next album and dancing around Gianniotti while on a break on set. They're wearing their characters' hospital scrubs, but Pompeo and Gianniotti are clearly being themselves and that means Pompeo is showing off just what a huge Grande fan she is. While Giannotti spends most of the video stoically standing still, until the chorus kicks in and he joins Pompeo with some moves of his own, because who can resist that bop? You can check out the video for yourself below:

Pompeo captioned the video:

Sometimes... on set antics make you channel @arianagrande you’re welcome 😜 video by @hellmannsam starring @giacomo_gianniotti"

Clearly she's a big fan of Grande, and it turns out the feeling is totally mutual. Grande commented "HELP ME JESUS" on the Instagram video soon after it was posted. She also re-posted the video to her own Instagram with the caption:

guys if i’m honest ......... this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. @ellenpompeo i love u sm. i cant breathe. i’ll never be the same.

Not only did Grande re-post on Instagram, but she added the video on Twitter, this time saying that she was so overwhelmed that she might "black out."

Of course, Pompeo responded to all the love with another comment on. She wrote: "@arianagrande I’m not okay either!...Obviously !! Congrats on the smash 😘"

This actually isn't the first time the two have had a love fest on social media. Last November, Grande posted a Grey's-themed "Thank U, Next" meme, which led to Pompeo tweeting at her: "I feel you @ArianaGrande." Grande responded to that tweet with just as much awe as she had for the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" video:

Perhaps Grande can respond by making an appearance on Grey's? Grey's Anatomy famously did a musical episode before, which included much of the main cast singing their way through an episode. It could be time for a second musical episode, perhaps this time featuring Grande singing her own songs while visiting Meredith and her fellow doctors at the fictional Seattle hospital. Or, at the very least, maybe Grande can join Meredith for her next dance party. Ever since Cristina left the show, Meredith has been needing someone else to dance it out with, and Grande could be the perfect candidate.