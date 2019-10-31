Ellen DeGeneres pulled out all the tricks and treats for the Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 31. DeGeneres, dressed as Cardi B from Hustlers, showed off her twerking moves and gave her best impression of the rapper before getting the ultimate surprise. This Ellen DeGeneres' Cardi B costume is the kind of epic content the world needs.

During her opening monologue, DeGeneres attempted to perfect Cardi B's famous "Okurrr" line for a good 30 seconds while the audience — all dressed in costumes of their own — cheered her on. As the crowd got louder and louder, the TV personality thought she was getting better at her impression, but the hype was really for Cardi, who, unbeknownst to DeGeneres, had walked out on stage behind her.

Cardi B was the ultimate good sport as DeGeneres tried out her lap dance skills on her. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper even gave DeGeneres some helpful tips on how to twerk and praised her for her costume. DeGeneres then joked that her stage name was "Cardi E," which stands for Ellen and her "bra size," pointing to her inflated chest.

While nobody can do Cardi B like Cardi B, I've got to give it up for DeGeneres because she really owned the costume and got into character.

After things calmed down, Cardi B revealed that, after the show, she planned to go trick-or-treating dressed in matching Moana costumes with her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Cardi dressed as a naughty nurse to attend her husband Offset's concert on Oct. 27. The Hustlers star went all out for the occasion, wearing a super short, cleavage-baring white dress, thigh-high latex boots, and a red wig. She paired her look with a stethoscope and nurse's hat.

Cardi isn't the only one who knows how to slay a Halloween costume, either. Though Kulture was only three months old for her first spooky holiday, her costume did not disappoint.

In July, Cardi shared a throwback video of Kulture from 2018 and finally revealed who Kulture was for her first Halloween.

"If you ever wonder what I dress Kulture for Halloween...Here ya go Ann 😂😂lols," she captioned the clip of the little girl laughing dressed as a Raggedy Ann doll.

Truthfully, I'm really looking forward to seeing Cardi and Kulture dressed in matching Moana costumes this year.